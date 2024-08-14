Six-Foot-Two Tom Brady Looks “Small” to Daughter Vivian When Meeting Anthony Davis in Paris

It’s barely been a day since Tom Brady started his YouTube journey with a teaser of his upcoming venture, and we might already have the first viral moment from it. When Brady shared his debut vlog with his daughter Vivian by his side, netizens saw firsthand that kids will always keep you humble.

When crossing paths with NBA star Anthony Davis, Vivian reminded her father that he looks quite ‘small’ next to him. Just like most fans and the power forward, Brady wasn’t prepared for this burn either, and couldn’t help but respond with a sarcastic, “Oh, thanks.”

Notably, Davis stands at 6 feet 10 inches.

That said, the debut vlog also gave us an in-depth view of his experience at the recently concluded Paris Olympics. While we saw many pictures of his time in Paris through his Instagram stories, the nine-minute video revealed exactly what he went through during those moments.

A case in point is Brady’s meeting with the U.S. Basketball team, which went viral due to his awkward interaction with LeBron James and his wife.

Apart from the interaction with the U.S. Basketball squad, the vlog offered glimpses of Tom and Vivian’s vacation on an Italian island. It also encompassed some of the major games that Brady caught at the Olympics, including the Djokovic-Sinner match, Simone Biles’ finals, and Chinese magic at the springboard diving event.

Last but not least, the Patriots legend was seen enjoying indigenous delicacies as he narrated his thoughts at each point in time. Arguably, the video was thoroughly satisfying for Brady’s fanbase as they flocked to the comments with remarks like, “We got Tom Brady vlogging before GTA 6” and “‘SMASH THAT LIKE BUTTON!!!’ -Tom Brady”

Everyone will be waiting with bated breath to see what the seven-time Super Bowl champ has in store for us.