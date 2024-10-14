Skip Bayless Says Jerry Jones Isn’t Firing Mike McCarthy Because The Two Are ‘Best Friends’

It was a disappointing day for the Dallas Cowboys as they fumbled against the Detroit Lions, losing 9-47 in Sunday’s game. This blowout defeat not only infuriated fans but also left analysts wondering what is going wrong with the America’s team.

In the aftermath, Cowboys superfan and NFL expert Skip Bayless called out Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy in a reaction video on X, blaming them for the embarrassing loss. He particularly asked why Jones wasn’t firing McCarthy, despite several heavy losses this season.

“Jerry, how do you not fire McCarthy? It’s because he’s your best friend and maybe your only friend. Happy birthday, Jerry! 82,” he said.

HOW DOES MIKE MCCARTHY STILL HAVE A JOB? pic.twitter.com/b256pPnRFe — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 13, 2024

Interestingly, the Sunday game coincided with Jerry Jones’ birthday. However, he had little to celebrate during the clash. The Cowboys offense looked vulnerable, and the team scored a meagre point in the first, second, and third quarters, respectively.

They went scoreless in the fourth. Meanwhile, the Lions scored 7,20,20 and 7 points respectively in the four quarters. As a result, Jerry appeared visibly frustrated after the game, probably contemplating the issues that need to be fixed after the brutal defeat.

Dak Prescott threw two interceptions and managed 178 yards, while his rival QB, Jared Goff, shined with three touchdowns and 315 yards. This disappointing performance from Prescott further infuriated Bayless, who had yet another question for Jerry Jones.

In particular, Bayless criticized Jerry Jones for making Dak Prescott the highest-paid player with a four-year, $240 million contract extension.

Bayless blames Jerry Jones for Dak Prescott’s hefty deal

Evaluating the Cowboys’ game after the first quarter, Bayless pointed out Prescott’s failure to ignite the offense. He posed a blunt question to his friend and the Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones.

“I’m dying over here. I still can’t believe Jerry brought back Dak and made him the highest-paid player in the history of pro football.”

Despite the loss, the Cowboys hold a 3-3 record in the regular season and still stand a chance to make it to the playoffs via wildcard, which is three months away.

However, this will require for the team to address their defensive issues immediately, as they have conceded over 40 points twice this season against the Saints and the Lions.

Ultimately, the onus for the Cowboys’ improvement lies with Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy. While there’s no confirmed news on whether their friendship is what is saving McCarthy’s job, the duo must ensure the team plays better football when they face the 49ers on October 27 after the bye week.