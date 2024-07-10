Skip Bayless Sides With Malik Hooker For Calling Out Micah Parsons’ Focus on Podcasting

Malik Hooker’s words about his teammate seem to have resonated with Skip Bayless. The safety expressed on Keyshawn Johnson’s podcast is that Micah Parsons worries too much about his podcast audience than playing a dominant game himself. While Hooker caught a lot of flak online for publically belittling his teammate, Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless was firmly in his corner.

Bayless picked sides with Hooker on The Skip Bayless Show, claiming that he was happy for a teammate, especially from the defensive side, to speak up on the issue. He mentioned how he has been talking about it for a long time on the Undisputed as he thanked Hooker for speaking out,

“I needed somebody inside to validate it. I needed somebody in the locker room to echo it. I needed a player, especially a defensive player to say what I have been saying and Malik Hooker said it on Keyshawn Johnson’s podcast.”

Bayless hasn’t exactly been quiet about his disgruntlement with how the Cowboys have been operating. He was seen throwing Cowboys jerseys in the trash can multiple times whenever the America’s Team lost in 2023. One of those jerseys was Micah Parsons’. So it makes sense that he would agree with Hooker.

The Cowboys edge rusher started hosting ‘The Edge with Micah Parsons’ via Bleacher Report in 2023. Upon a closer look at his statistics for the three seasons via Pro Football Reference, he scored the most sacks (14), and the most QB hits (33) last season.

That said, it also needs to be stated that last year he also recorded the least number of solo (36) and combined tackles (64). And that’s got the analyst worried.

Skip Bayless Feels Micah Parsons Has ‘Not Lived Up to the Billing’

For a defensive player, the most important metric is the fear he instills in his opponents, which many including Skip and Hooker, believe was missing last season. Bayless reiterated,

” Micah has not lived up. He has not. He has not lived up to the billing. It seems like Micah early on in his career is a little more interested in commentating via podcast on football than actually play dominating football games.”

What made things interesting was that Jerry Jones picked up the fifth-year option for Micah just a few months ago. This would make the franchise pay him $21.3 million this year. While also declaring that the team plans to make a long-term commitment to the player.

Since Jerry Jones is nothing but impressed by the youngster’s skills one can expect Parsons to sign a big contract in the future. But it remains to be seen if he will be a good spend for the franchise or if his podcast is truly the distraction Skip and Hooker say it is.