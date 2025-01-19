“So Could Hazel, My Maltese”: Skip Bayless Claims He Can Coach and Call Plays for Jayden Daniels

The Commanders pulled off this season’s biggest upset by defeating the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions 45-31 in their own backyard. For Dan Quinn’s side, rookie QB Jayden Daniels was among the best contributors, completing 22 of 31 passes for 299 yards and 2 touchdowns while also making history. He is leading Washington to the NFC title game after a 33-year drought. And for Skip Bayless, this is proof that Daniels has pure, raw talent and that anyone can coach him.

Bayless tweeted that even he, with no prior coaching experience, could coach Jayden Daniels. The veteran analyst reinforced his point by claiming that Daniels is so talented even his pet dog, Hazel, could coach the QB to greatness.

In simple terms, Bayless wanted to emphasize how much of a talent powerhouse Jayden is. He also noted that Daniels would thrive even without Kliff Kingsbury as his offensive coordinator.

“I like Kliff Kingsbury. He’s a very good offensive coordinator. But I could coach and call plays for Jayden Daniels. So could Hazel, my Maltese sleeping at my feet as I type,” Bayless tweeted.

I like Kliff Kingsbury. He's a very good offensive coordinator. But I could coach and call plays for Jayden Daniels. So could Hazel, my Maltese sleeping at my feet as I type. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 19, 2025

But as always, netizens chose to see the funny side of Bayless’ post, particularly the part where he claims that even he could coach Jayden. For NFL fans, the thought of Bayless coaching Jayden Daniels was too unrealistic to take seriously.

Without hesitation, netizens bluntly reminded the analyst that he is simply incapable of coaching anyone. From urging Skip to log off from “X” to placing more faith in Hazel’s prospects as a coach, fans brutally trolled the analyst for his post.

You couldn’t call plays for a pop warner team. Stop — Mr. Az (@MrAzSports) January 19, 2025

Log off right now — LB (@MrLB622) January 19, 2025

Stop with this really Skip, I don’t like to disrespect anyone, but come on you Coach??? No way — Jeffrey (@luvchiefsNdogeX) January 19, 2025

Hazel would be better than you Skip — Bitcoin Fantasy (@Bitcoin_Fantasy) January 19, 2025

That said, there was one comment under Skip’s post that backed his take. The user argued that instead of crediting Kliff for “grooming” Jayden, the offensive coordinator should be acknowledged for tailoring the offense to the QB’s strengths. Like Skip, the user found no merit in attributing Jayden’s performances to Kliff.

spitting facts Skip. I just watched Gronk try to sell us that Jayden is this good so quickly because Kingsbury “Groomed” him. That would be like saying Phil Jackson groomed Michael Jordan. When the truth is more likely that Jayden is a generational player, and Kingsbury saw this… — Ghost of Ed Cooper (@NowTeenEighty4) January 19, 2025

While the internet chose to discredit the entire point of Skip’s post, it must be acknowledged that there is considerable merit in his argument. From a coaching perspective, one can design plays and practice maneuvers all week long, but the composure and decision-making that Jayden Daniels demonstrated in each drive and pass, are things you simply can’t coach.

There were moments in the game when Daniels showed remarkable composure, calmly assessing his options even as a three-man blitz closed in on him. Yes, Joe Flacco and Daniels are the only rookie QBs to defeat a No. 1-seeded team in the playoffs, but the key difference in their achievements lies in their teams’ philosophies.

While Flacco played for a defensive-minded Ravens team, Jayden leads an attacking squad where he is the focal point. Shouldering these responsibilities in his rookie season with such precision is simply incredible. The LSU Tigers alum is truly one of a kind!