“Some Egos Would Have to Be Checked”: Marshawn Lynch Dishes Honest Thoughts About Jerry Jones Hypothetically Hiring Deion Sanders

Some stories just have a mind of their own. No matter how many times Deion Sanders says he wants to remain the head football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes for the foreseeable future, the football world refuses to believe him. Everyone seems to want Deion to coach the Dallas Cowboys—except, apparently, Deion himself. Yet, the possibility lingers as long as the Cowboys’ head coaching job remains vacant. Reflecting on this, Marshawn Lynch remarked that Jerry Jones would need to check his “ego” if he wanted Deion in his ranks.

Speaking on his podcast, the Get Got Pod, the former NFL running back discussed how a Sanders-Jones marriage would work at the top of the Cowboys’ hierarchy. The main issue with Jones, Lynch believes, is that he doesn’t like to relinquish control, which likely wouldn’t mesh well with Neon Deion, who’s got an ego of his own.

“Some things would have to change, and some egos would have to be checked. Like, get out of the way of your own success. That was one of the things we talked about a lot, especially in the locker room.”

Lynch, along with many others, believes Sanders is a great coach and has the ability to lead the Cowboys to great heights. If the only thing keeping Sanders from returning to the team where he had some of his best years as a player from 1995 to 1999 is Jones’ attitude and stubbornness, it means Jones is getting in the way of his own team’s success.

As Beast Mode said, it’s already hard enough to beat other NFL teams — don’t add yourself to the list of people working against you and your goals.

“You’ve got 11 [guys] over there trying to make sure that you won’t be successful. Don’t be the 12th one. It just be simple like that. I mean, when you break it down now, it’s not that simple considering all of the [stuff] that’s going on, but don’t get in the way of your own success when you have the opportunity.””

At this point, Deion Sanders can’t really say much more than he already has to try to quash these rumors. He’s communicated on several occasions—to Michael Irvin, to Shannon Sharpe, and many more—that he wants to stay and create a culture in Colorado. He wants to turn that school into a perennial contender in the CFP.

“I love where I am, I’m happy where I am. I can’t wait to see what the future beholds where I am. I have every intention, every plan in the world to be coaching for the Colorado Buffs from here on. I want to finish here. I want to put the flag…I want to put my name on the mountains out there, I want to put my flag down in Colorado.”

Primetime has made his feelings clear, but in this business, you never know for sure until you know. As long as the Cowboys’ head coach search drags on, Sanders will be put forth as a candidate for the job, whether he likes it or not. The sportsbooks certainly seem to believe he’s lying about his dedication to Colorado. At +150 odds, he’s currently the favorite to be Dallas’ next head coach.