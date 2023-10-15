“Some People Are Always Going To Find Something Wrong With Everything”: Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Rips Haters Of Shedeur Sanders’ Watch Celebration

Oct 13, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Shedeur Sanders has become the subject of perhaps the most humiliating defeat of his career thus far. The previous week he pulled ‘The Shedeur’ against the ASU which attracted a mix of attention and criticism. Responding to his haters NFL legend Ocho had some honest words to spill.

Before the game, in an episode of ‘Nightcap‘, Shannon Sharpe with Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson celebrated with his watch flex after the Buffaloes took on Stanford with a 29-0 lead before halftime.

Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe Recent Additions to ‘The Shedeur’ Fan Club

Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson expressed not only his admiration for Shedeur Sanders’ performance but also appreciated his innovative and unique approach to celebration. During the latest episode of Nightcap, he highlighted that Shedeur possessed the ability to make the celebration distinctly his own. Moreover, he compared it with gritty dance.

“Every time something different always comes around and it catches on. At one point it was gritty you know. Everybody was doing the gritty,” said Chad Johnson.

He also appreciated Shedeur’s performance throughout the season. He said,

“I like what he’s doing….The fact that not only is he doing it but he’s playing well behind it right. So it’s okay. It’s validating what he’s doing. Obviously some people are going to be upset about it. Some people are always going to find something wrong with everything no matter what but as long as he continues to play the way he’s playing I like it, I love it.”

Shannon Sharpe, the former tight end agreed with Ochocinco adding that ‘The Shedeur’ has made its way to the NFL.

“Shedeur started it by putting up his wrist. Then you saw Rick Ross do it, DJ C, Bree Hall, Garrett Wilson, Devonte Adams,” he added.

The Colorado quarterback has not only made headlines for his gameplay but has become a symbol of style in the college football landscape. In fact, his influence and appreciation are well reflected in his NIL valuation which stands close to $4.8 million at the time.

Stanford Cardinal Attempt ‘The Shedeur’

While many celebrate by taking to ‘The Shedeur’ signature move, not everyone has been impressed by it. One such case is of the Stanford Cardinals who attempted to taunt the quarterback using his own style.

Just as the Stanford Cardinal made an explosive comeback many players including offensive line Connor McLaughlin. He raised his wrist in ‘The Shedeur’ style celebration mockingly against the Colorado Buffaloes 43-46 win.

Whatever may have been the tally, it is for sure that there is a supportive and positive stance toward Shedeur Sanders amongst the football community. Additionally, the utilization of his style by the Cardinal players reflects that ‘The Shedeur’ creativity has taken over the college football landscape.