“GOAT Effect”: Free Agent WRs Jam Patrick Mahomes’ Phone Lines With Constant ‘Team Up’ Requests

The Kansas City Chiefs are on cloud nine right now. Fresh off of a Super Bowl win, the Chiefs look pretty set to begin their season with a strong squad, even before signing any new players. However, it seems they will not have to go looking for good prospects in the free agency market. Reportedly, players have been calling up to see if they can join the Chiefs roster, all thanks to Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes had an incredible season last time around. So much so, that he has firmly established himself to be the next GOAT of the NFL. However, being one of the best QBs in the league also means other players are interested in playing with you. This seems to be the case here, according to NFL analyst James Palmer.

How are the reigning Super Bowl champs planning to keep their offense stocked in 2023? Can we expect more trades ahead of free agency? Answers to these questions and more with @JamesPalmerTV pic.twitter.com/injkaxZgUb — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 13, 2023

Free agents are phoning Patrick Mahomes to ask if they can play in Kansas City

Palmer appeared on ‘Good Morning Football to talk about the Kansas City Chiefs potential moves this off-season. He says, “They expect, or hope I should say, to resign JuJu Smith-Schuster and bring him back. So it would be essentially the same group around Patrick Mahomes that he finished the season with and won the Super Bowl with. Obviously, the other pass catcher you can say is Travis Kelce in that mix.”

“It doesn’t mean they’re done looking. It doesn’t mean also that other wide receivers, I’m told, are not blowing up Patrick Mahomes’ phone. It’s my understanding guys have been calling him this entire offseason saying, ‘Can I come to Kansas City? Can I come and play with you guys?’ Like, that is a real thing that is happening,” he adds.

“I’m not saying they’re adding anybody else. There are receivers that are interested, but right now the plan appears to be bringing back everybody that they finished the season with, which isn’t a terrible thing to have. But again, when everybody wants to come, maybe a discount could be there in play, and it could be interesting,” he concludes.

Kansas City Chiefs look to resign key players ahead of free agency period

The Chiefs may not be looking at players leaving other teams during this year’s free agency period. However, they will be very keen on retaining their existing corps, which helped them win the Super Bowl last season. Key among those set to be free agents is JuJu Smith-Schuster, arguably their best wide receiver last year.

However, the WR corps has more often than not been a victim of injuries and has at times felt a dire need for more players in that position. So it is likely that the Chiefs keep hunting for more receivers while keeping the existing corps in tip-top condition. Will the Chiefs bag themselves a golden goose this off-season? Or will Patrick Mahomes have to make do with his current receivers and Travis Kelce?

