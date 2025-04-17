Former WR Leonte Carroo Recalls Miami Dolphins Team Leader Urging Players to Take a Knee in 2016

Colin Kaepernick shook not just the NFL, but the entire world in 2016 when he and a few of his 49ers teammates knelt during the national anthem before a preseason game. Kaepernick’s decision to take a knee was a peaceful protest against police brutality and racial injustice—a powerful statement that quickly captured global attention.

His actions inspired a wave of similar protests across the league, as many players chose to kneel or raise their fists during the anthem in solidarity. While the movement brought critical social issues to the forefront, it also sparked controversy and created divisions, both within teams and among the fans.

Former Dolphins wide receiver Leonte Carroo recently opened up about how that moment played out in Miami during the 2016 season. On a recent episode of Washed, Carroo reflected on the tension that unfolded in the locker room after a group of African-American players approached their teammates, urging them to take a stand by kneeling during the national anthem of their season opener.

According to Carroo, Dolphins veteran and team leader Arian Foster stepped up and addressed the entire team before their Week 1 matchup against the Seahawks.

Foster explained that he—and many other players across the league—planned to take a knee during the anthem as a show of unity and a stand against social injustice. He invited others to join him, but made it clear that participation was entirely voluntary. However, his proposal was met with immediate resistance.

“Guy by the name of Arian Foster, he brings us up and he’s like – hey, guys, I’m in a text thread with a bunch of other guys in the NFL. We are deciding to do something as a community tomorrow. When the national anthem is playing, we’re actually going to take a knee. Whoever wants to join us can join us. I’m kind of leaving it open for you guys. Immediately, when he finished, ten guys said no, we’re not taking a knee. I have a family in the military. Guys started going at each other.”

Foster was joined by Dolphins teammates Kenny Stills, Michael Thomas, and Jelani Jenkins in the protest, as they knelt during the national anthem before their narrow 12-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. Despite facing criticism, Foster remained resolute in his decision.

“They say it’s not the time to do this. But when is the right time? In someone else’s eyes, it’s never the time, because they’ll always think things are fine as they are. Others disagree. That’s the beauty of this country: if someone believes things aren’t good enough, they have the right to express that. That’s all we’re doing—exercising that right,” he said.

Carroo was not one of those who joined Foster in the protest. He admitted that the moment left him in a difficult position. As a rookie preparing for his first NFL game, he felt torn between supporting his brothers and protecting his own future.

He ultimately chose not to kneel, not out of opposition to the cause, but because, as he put it, he lacked the education and understanding of what the protest truly symbolized at the time.

He also confessed that fear played a big role. Colin Kaepernick’s protest effectively derailed his career as the league blacklisted him. Leonte Carroo didn’t want to suffer the same fate, and like many others, he didn’t take a stand.

The 2016 kneeling protests by Kaepernick showed how divided the NFL still is, as it forced players to navigate identity, loyalty, and their personal livelihood.