“Aaron Rodgers looks like Nick Cage playing him in a movie about Tom Brady”: NFL Twitter explodes after $50 million quarterback dresses up as Con Air star

Aaron Rodgers isn’t one to shy away from cosplay, and in his latest venture, he dressed up as Nick Cage from the 1997 thriller Con Air.

The Packers quarterback could go as several Hollywood stars. In the past, the MVP has dressed up as John Wick for Halloween last year. Rodgers and Keanu Reeves bare a striking resemblance, surprisingly.

Aaron Rodgers as John Wick for Halloween. This is perfect 😂 (via @AaronRodgers12) pic.twitter.com/bOktOhKnfV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2021

This time, Rodgers chose to take on another famous action hero. The Green Bay quarterback brought out his inner Cameron Poe from the action thriller Con Air from 1997. In the Packers first day of training camp, it was hard to tell if Rodgers or Nick Cage walked out on to set.

Fans react to Aaron Rodgers’ Nick Cage impersonation, bringing Tom Brady into the mix

NFL Twitter was all over the Packers quarterback’s look. They found jokes to make centered around Con Air. Somehow, they also found a way to bring Tom Brady into the picture.

I felt like it needed a voiceover. here you go @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/ipla0ANJJr — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) July 26, 2022

Y’all are really swaggerjackin out here 😂 https://t.co/ZmiGsaWZfD — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) July 26, 2022

Rodgers’ training camp looks aren’t going to be the end of the quarterback’s media appearance. The Packers quarterback is set to earn $50 million this year after signing a massive new extension worth $150.8 million over the next three years, making him the highest paid player in the league.

After back-to-back MVP performances, Rodgers has earned that money. However, making it to the Super Bowl this year will be difficult. The Packers lost Davante Adams, Rodgers’ top target over the last few years and the best receiver in the league. If Rodgers is retiring soon, Green Bay doesn’t have a lot of time to capitalize on his championship window.

