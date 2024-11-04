“Something I’ll Never Do to My Teammate”: Derek Carr on Ex-Saints WR Michael Thomas

Derek Carr and Michael Thomas shared just a season in New Orleans, but it was enough to create friction between them. The former Raiders quarterback didn’t leave the best impression on the Thoman, and he hasn’t shied away from sharing his honest feelings on social media.

Carr, however, stated that he has nothing but love for Thomas and he doesn’t care for what he does on social media. At a press conference, Carr expressed bafflement at Thomas’s animosity toward him. “I haven’t changed my number,” Carr stated, adding that he has called Thomas multiple times and tried his best to clear the air.

Carr’s clarification came after Thomas took a pointed jab at him on X, blaming him for Raiders WR1 Chris Olave’s concussion.

Thomas voiced his frustration on social media after Olave’s injury, posting multiple tweets aimed at Carr. He called Carr an “a*s,” suggested someone needed to confront him, and urged the Saints to send him packing.

Dude tried to lie and say I was jealous of them making Chris WR1 whole time he can’t even get him a decent ball. He need his ass whooped — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 3, 2024

At the press conference, Carr clarified that he “would never do” what Thomas alleged to a teammate. Explaining exactly what went wrong with the play, he said,

“Something I would never do to a teammate. It was single high. The ball went to where we talked about it going. Chris got hit in the head. Unfortunately, that happens in our game and I would never do it on purpose, throw him into a bad look.”

Derek Carr responds to tweets from former #Saints WR Michael Thomas, who blames Carr for Chris Olave’s injury.pic.twitter.com/tLTSh680zK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 3, 2024

He highlighted that it was a designed play and the ball went where both of them planned. Unfortunately, Chris took a hit on the head.

In the first quarter of the Saints’ loss to the Panthers, Carr threw a pass down the middle targeting Olave. The WR made the catch but was met with hard hits from two Carolina defenders, leading to a concussion that required a trip to the hospital.

This isn’t the first time Thomas has accused Carr of throwing a bad ball. Following a season-ending knee injury in 2023, the wideout took to social media to criticize Carr, claiming that a poorly thrown pass contributed to his injury. He said he was “set up by a bad ball,” and probably could’ve finished 1k yards that year.

Thomas only played 10 games with Carr in 2023, but it seems that was enough for him to hate the quarterback. Despite Carr’s efforts to reach out, the tension between them remains, with Thomas seemingly still bitter about his experience with the Saints.

Choosing to ignore the social media drama, Carr wished Thomas the best and hoped he would find what he was looking for in life.