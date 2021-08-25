“Sonya Curry Cheated On Dell Curry With Steven Johnson And Then Lied About It”: Curry Family Has The New England Patriots Entangled In More Drama

Dell Curry and Sonya Curry are currently in a rough patch as the long-time couple are filing for divorce after claims of infedility from both sides.

The news shocked the NBA world as it seemingly came out of nowhere. Dell and Sonya were always there to cheer on the Curry brothers in NBA games and had withstood 33 years together prior to the rocky patch they’re in now.

Sonya was the one to file for divorce, making their split official on June 14th of this year. However, the two had been separated since March 2020.

Sonya wanted to separate after she claimed that Dell had been committing acts of infidelity for some time, but Dell fired back with his own claim that Sonya had cheated on him with former Patriots tight end Stevn Johnson.

Dell Curry says his estranged wife, Sonya, cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. https://t.co/W3au7Cq5r9 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 25, 2021

Also Read: “Life as a Jaguars fan is no life to live”: Travis Etienne Injury Has Jacksonville Fans In Dismay Over The Outlook Of The 2021-22 NFL Season

Dell Curry Alleges That Sonya Curry Cheated On Him With Steven Johnson

Steven Johnson was drafted in 1988 by the New England Patriots in the sixth round. Unlike another Patriots player who was successful after being picked that late (pst it’s Tom Brady), Johnson barely played in his rookie year, and he was out of the league after just one year.

Unfortunately, it looks like he may have tangled up with Sonya Curry, at least according to Dell. The couple splitting apart has been anything but clean, and it’s leading to a lot of back and forth from both sides.

According to court doccuments revealed by TMZ Sports, Dell Curry said that Sonya Curry “began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him.”

Dell is also using this, and the claim that Sonya is currently living with Steven Johnson, to deny paying her alimony after she first came out and accused him of cheating.

This is set to get very messy before things finally clear up, and it’s a lot of drama that’ll be translating to the rest of the Curry family including Steph and Seth, who now have to process their parents splitting up ahead of the next NBA season.

Also Read: “She said ‘I don’t have any panties on, let’s go’”: Magic Johnson describes some public sexual encounters in a viral old interview of the Lakers legend