“She said ‘I don’t have any panties on, let’s go'”: Magic Johnson describes some public sexual encounters in a viral old interview of the Lakers legend

The news of Magic Johnson contracting HIV served as an eye-opener for the whole world. The Lakers legend was a sex symbol, after all.

Magic Johnson was one of the most universally loved athletes in American sports during his heyday. His million-dollar smile, his magnetic personality and his charming words and actions made him highly attractive.

And as is the case with many professional athletes, Magic can testify to having had some major sexual escapades. Before he was publicly diagnosed with HIV in 1991, the Lakers legend didn’t even hesitate from sharing them in interviews.

Magic Johnson reveals steamy sexual encounters in office spaces, on elevators

NBA Twitter has stumbled upon an old interview clip of Magic Johnson where he talks about some of his rather eventful sexual encounters. He was asked by the interviewer whether he’d had sex in an elevator, and he replied in the affirmative.

“Yeah, different women have different fantasies, and you wanted to make sure they reached their fantasies. That was my thing. You didn’t mind being a daredevil every now and then.”

His answer was a bit more descriptive when Magic was asked about sex in an office. He then detailed an encounter that could easily be a plot for tons of X-rated content:

“You know, there’s always a look about a woman that you can tell – something’s about to happen. She gave me that look and I said ‘Uh oh, not here’. She said ‘Yeah, here’. Don’t have any panties on, so let’s go.”

this magic johnson interview is WILD pic.twitter.com/qKniFWTqtV — you dont wanna be out here (@breezegawd) August 25, 2021

“But you know, that was the first time that I had sex and was sweating at the same time. Eyes were over here, not on the person I’m having sex with. Somebody might hit that door!”

