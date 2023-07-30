“Sophomore QB Getting Like $10,000,000 is Crazy”: Tyreek Hill Reckons There Needs to be a Cap on NIL Deals

Tyreek Hill, the standout wide receiver and the highest-paid at his position has raised eyebrows with his recent thoughts on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals in college football. As a player who has experienced success both on and off the field, Hill shared his perspective on how NIL deals are making young footballers super-rich.

Advertisement

Hill expressed his disbelief at the staggering sums being offered to high school quarterbacks, stating that handing “$10,000,000 to a high school quarterback” is not the right approach. He believes that placing a cap on these deals is essential to ensure that young athletes remain focused on their passion for the game, rather than being swayed by monetary temptations.

Tyreek Hill and Bijan Robinson Weigh In on Massive NIL Deals

Tyreek Hill recently engaged in a thought-provoking conversation with Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson about NIL Deals in college football on his youtube podcast. While both athletes support the idea of student-athletes benefiting from their name, image, and likeness, they voice concerns about the potential ramifications of unchecked deals.

Advertisement

Hill asserts “Sophomore QB getting like $10,000,000 is crazy”, advocating for a cap on NIL Deals. He believes that unlimited deals might sway young athletes from focusing on their love for the game. He said,

“I think it should also be a cap, you know what I’m saying? Because you got [expletive] sophomore quarterbacks in high school getting like $10 million now, which is crazy, you feel me? So, I feel like every athlete should be capped out, almost like the G League, you feel me? That’s how it should be, man.”

On the other hand, Bijan concurred with Hill and ensured that the NIL deals can be a blessing in disguise and needs to be structured performance-based. He said, “I just try to do NIL the right way, like I didn’t want no donor fund or none of that, like, I was like, ‘I’ll earn these deals or earn what I can earn off of my performance and what I do on the field, and then I mean, everything took care of itself on that aspect.”

Both athletes acknowledge that NIL opportunities can be a blessing for college football players but highlight the importance of structuring deals in a way that aligns with athletes’ performances on the field. Striking a balance between financial opportunities and maintaining a strong focus on the love for the game remains crucial for the future of college football and the well-being of student-athletes.

Advertisement

Top NIL Deals: Young Athletes Raking in Big Money

As the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era takes center stage in high school and college sports, young athletes are cashing in on lucrative deals that have the potential to set them up for life. According to First Point USA, the following athletes are among the top beneficiaries:

Arch Manning – University of Texas: The grandson of NFL legends, valued at $3.7 million, is set to follow a successful football career with the University of Texas. Caleb Williams – University of Southern California: With NIL valuing at $3.2 million, this quarterback is already a Maxwell award and Heisman Trophy winner, poised for a bright future in college football. Shedeur Sanders – University of Colorado: A successful college football player with an estimated value of $1.6 million, has earned deals with Mercedes Benz and Gatorade. Marvin Harrison Jr. – Ohio State University: Son of a Super Bowl champion, valued at $1.6 million, is excelling as a wide receiver for the Buckeyes. Drake Maye – University of North Carolina: With a valuation of $1.3 million, this UNC quarterback is already making a name for himself with several endorsement deals.

While it’s encouraging to see young athletes become self-sufficient through NIL deals, Tyreek Hill’s concerns about the potential pitfalls of granting excessive money to youngsters cannot be ignored. The influx of millions in endorsement deals raises questions about how these young talents will handle their newfound wealth and responsibilities.