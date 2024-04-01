Cameron Sutton Domestic Battery Allegations: Former Lions RB Finally Turns Himself in

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton has turned himself in, to authorities in Florida following allegations of domestic violence against him. This comes after weeks of evasion following an arrest warrant issued against him earlier in March.

The incident dates back to March 7 when police responded to a call in Lutz, Florida, where Sutton was accused of battering a woman before fleeing the scene. Despite efforts to locate him, Sutton managed to dodge the police officials until now.

His attorney had informed authorities of his intention to surrender last week, but it took six days for him to follow through. Finally, at 8:24 p.m. on a Sunday, Sutton was booked into the Orient Road Jail in Tampa, Florida. Sheriff Chad Chronister speaking of the seriousness of the situation stated,

“Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County.”

Moreover, police authorities have reported finding evidence of injuries on a woman’s body. This discovery has led to Sutton facing a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, with a potential maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Sutton has spent seven seasons in the NFL playing his first six seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers before transferring to Detroit Lions last year. Cameron Sutton achieved a milestone after he signed a 3-year, $33 million contract with the Detroit Lions in March 2023. However, a year later he was released by the team following his arrest warrant.

Detroit Lions Release Cameron Sutton

The Detroit Lions‘ decision to release Sutton came after the Sheriff’s office posted about his warrant on social media last Wednesday. Prior to that, the team had no knowledge of their cornerback’s crime.

Interestingly, when they learned about Sutton’s warrant, he was at the team’s facility in Allen Park, working out with strength coaches, according to Fox Sports. As per Lions President Rod Wood, they approached him and convinced him to turn himself in to the police, following which he left the facility. The very next day they made their decision to release him from the team. Wood revealed,

“He kind of showed up unexpectedly to work out. We were able to talk to him in person, not me, but others members of the staff. And he left the building and we released in the next day, and no one has spoken to him since.”

Cameron Sutton’s arrest has posed a significant threat to his rising career in the league. In his seven seasons, he racked up impressive stats totaling 233 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 3 QB Hits, 9 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles, and 44 passes defended. As a free agent now, making a comeback in the league won’t be easy for Sutton. This challenge looms larger if he faces a sentence and has to clear his name from the alleged crime he committed.