Antonio Brown Net Worth: How Much Money Did The Controversial Wide Receiver Make Through His NFL Career

Antonio Brown, once the highest-paid wide receiver, could have made tonnes of cash but his love for controversies fractured his otherwise promising NFL career.

Antonio Tavaris Brown Sr. is a 38-year-old free agent wide receiver who made a name for himself at the highest level. Brown is the son of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and legendary American football player Eddie Brown.

He played college football at Central Michigan University, where he was an All-American punt returner in 2008 and 2009. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

No player in the league has more receptions and receiving yards than Brown since his debut which shows that he was made for the biggest stage. However, he kept landing in controversies and ultimately, franchises lost faith in him.

Antonio Brown’s Net worth

Reportedly, Antonio Brown’s net worth is $20 million as of 2022. Antonio and the Steelers signed a 3-year, $1.288 million contract agreement in June 2010. They came to an agreement on a $52.5 million contract in July 2012.

Brown agreed to a four-year, $68 million agreement with the Steelers in February 2017 that paid him an average of $17 million year. He became the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history at that point.

After that, Antonio signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in October 2020. It included a base salary of $1 million as well as $1.5 million in performance-based bonus incentives.

Antonio and the Bucs agreed to a new one-year contract in April 2021. With benchmark and milestone bonuses, this contract, which could have been worth a total of $6.5 million, featured a $2 million signing bonus, a basic salary of $916,000, and $3.1 million in guaranteed compensation.

Throughout his NFL career, Antonio Brown has made a total of $77 million. His initial contract with the Steelers was for three years at a rate of $1.288 annually.

In his first year of employment, he earned $393,000, and in his second, he earned $450,000. Just before the start of his third NFL season, Antonio agreed to a 5-year, $42 million contract with the Steelers in 2012. This increased his yearly compensation to $9 million.

Aside from the NFL, he also signed endorsement contracts with Nike and the helmet manufacturer Xenith, but they were suspended for the same reason his NFL career took a hit, “controversies.”

Tampa Bay terminated Antonio Brown’s contract in 2021

Antonio was fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 after he removed his jersey, shoulder pads, glove, and shirt in the third quarter of the Buccaneers’ 28-24 victory over the New York Jets in Week 17.

He then sprinted off the field and into the locker room. Brown “is no longer a Buc,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had famously announced in a post-game press conference.

Without his several scandals, his career profits could have easily exceeded $100 million.

