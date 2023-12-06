Drew Brees’ Leadership & Tom Brady’s Clutch Factor: Lamar Jackson Once Built His Perfect NFL Quarterback

If you’re a fan of Madden NFL, chances are you’ve already tried to make your own build for the ultimate quarterback. Ravens star Lamar Jackson also recently created a god-like QB of his own, who would already have 10 Super Bowls under his belt.

During the unveiling of the NFL ‘Pro Era II’ VR video game, Lamar Jackson named specific qualities of a few quarterbacks in order to create the best hypothetical shot caller to ever exist. For the ‘Speed’ category, the Ravens QB chose himself for obvious reasons.

Jackson has already earned a reputation as a standout dual-threat QB. While he hasn’t yet participated in a 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, he reached 20.48 mph last year on a 79-yard touchdown. After his MVP season, the Ravens tried their best to restructure the roster around him. Jackson even inked a $260 million deal for five years. With players like Gus Edwards and Justice Hill by his side, the star QB has led the team to clinch the top AFC seed.

Lamar Jackson Picks Josh Allen for ‘Arm Strength’

For the next category, the 2019 NFL MVP picked Bills’ QB Josh Allen for his arm strength. He definitely had his reasons for choosing the two-time Pro Bowler.

Tom Brady went on to clinch his first Super Bowl with the Buccaneers against the Chiefs in 2021. However, when the Madden 22 ranking came out, Josh Allen was at the top of the list with the strongest arm. Mahomes came in second, and Brady was nowhere to be found on the top 8 list. Allen had an impressive rating of 99, while Mahomes had 97.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that Allen tallied his career-best 4544 yards and 37 touchdowns in the 2020 season. He led the team to the AFC conference championship but fell short against Mahomes-led Chiefs.

Jackson Picks Patrick Mahomes for ‘Accuracy’

‘Accuracy’ was the third category, and the Ravens star chose the reigning MVP, Patrick Mahomes. If there is one QB in the league who doesn’t need any introductions, it’s the two-time MVP, Patrick Mahomes. He took over the starting position back in 2018, and now some even consider him as Tom Brady’s successor.

According to a tweet by ‘Next Gen Stats’, the Chiefs’ star is the only quarterback in the league who consistently throws past the sticks on the 3rd and long attempts. His average time to throw in such crucial situations is 3.79 seconds. Moreover, he has a success rate of 41.9% and a pass EPA of +128. His pass sticks stand at 51.6% with 10 yards per attempt. If this isn’t accuracy, nothing is.

Ravens QB Picks Drew Brees for the ‘Leadership’ Category

Lamar Jackson chose none other than former Saints QB Drew Brees for the ‘Leadership’ category. The 2010 Super Bowl winner personifies what true leadership is all about.

Brees has spent almost two decades with the league and has played for both the Saints and the Chargers. The two-time offensive player of the year has always been a typical ‘positive person’. Even his teammates labeled him as ‘annoyingly optimistic’. His throwing arm lost its strength by 2020, but his leadership skills never faded. He has since turned into a successful businessman and broadcaster. His business forum has been fairly popular, and he has successfully amassed thousands of audiences to motivate even after retirement.

Jackson Chooses Tom Brady for ‘Clutch Factor’

The Ravens star surprised no one by choosing the ex-Patriots player in the ‘Clutch Factor’ category. Brady has been called many names, and ‘Comeback Kid’ is one of them for a reason. Before moving to the big leagues, Brady excelled as a quarterback for Michigan. Although his scouting report dubbed him as a bottom dweller, his legacy has now been written in history books.

Brady’s 2018 season stats are nothing short of remarkable. The team had lost the Super Bowl to the Eagles last season, and they had quite a few mistakes to learn from. However, it was Brady who came with a clutch during several games, which eventually led them to their sixth Lombardi. In the playoffs, the former NFL star completed 22 of 34 in the fourth quarter for 301 yards. He also added a touchdown to his tally and 5 more in the regular season. He earned a 90.5 grade on the Clutch Team that season.

Lamar Jackson Picks Cam Newton in the ‘Build’ Category

For the last category, ‘Build’, Jackson chose the former Panthers QB Cam Newton. With a stature of 6’5″ and 245 pounds, the 2015 NFL MVP was one of the most physically fit QBs in the league. He is not only muscular but also flexible enough to clutch in a challenging situation. Newton has always been an expert at breaking tackles and taking hits, which nowadays are rare to see due to penalties.

The Ravens star made a QB who would not only win back-to-back Super Bowls but also play in the NBA during the off-season. Nowadays, it’s rare to see a dual-threat QB pass the 40s mark and remain relevant in the NFL. However, if a quarterback like Brady, who ruled the league for over two decades and also brought results like no other, were to be combined with a dual-threat quarterback like Jackson and the other mentioned QBs, the league itself would cease to exist. Who would go and watch a game where the winner would have already been fixed?