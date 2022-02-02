“Sorry not sorry! But you won the damn game.”: Tom Brady hilariously responds to Jalen Ramsey being upset that the future HOFer completed his final TD pass on him

After 22 incredible seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady is unfortunately moving on from the game. Messages congratulating him have been pouring in, including from Rams CB Jalen Ramsey.

Tom Brady is, no doubt, the greatest player to ever grace the NFL. His seven Super Bowl wins — which eclipse any team’s total — and his countless records are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the influence he has had on the game of football.

Without a shadow of a doubt, he’s the best there ever was and, in all likelihood, the best there ever will be. His longevity at the top combined with his unwavering commitment to sacrificing in order to win championships will probably never be emulated by another player.

For an entire generation, Tom Brady’s image is synonymous with the NFL’s. One simply cannot exist without the other. Fans born roughly from the mid ’90s onwards literally have never experienced, or hold meaning memories of, an NFL without Tom Brady in it.

Sadly, that ride came to an end yesterday. Following a couple of days of speculation, which included a seemingly official announcement from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that was later disputed by Brady’s camp, Tom Brady retired from the NFL once and for all.

Tom Brady and Jalen Ramsey joke about the QB’s last ever TD pass

Considering Brady’s track record, most fans probably expected him to retire with the Lombardi in his hands. Unfortunately, that has not turned out to be the case. He made a superhuman effort to pull off the unimaginable comeback against the Rams in the Divisional round, but ultimately fell short.

Late in the fourth quarter, when the Bucs were riding the momentum and clawing their way back into the game, Brady completed a 55-yard TD pass to Mike Evans, who beat Jalen Ramsey in coverage. This would turn out to be his last touchdown ever.

When Ramsey — who is now preparing for the biggest game of his life — heard about the retirement news, he couldn’t help but poke some fun at the fact that he will always be the victim of Brady’s last ever TD pass.

The best QB of all time retired, DANG… he threw his last TD on me 😂 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 1, 2022

Responding to Ramsey’s message today on his Instagram story, Brady jokingly wrote, “Sorry not sorry! But you won the damn game.”

Of course, this back-and-forth is nothing but banter between competitors who respect each other. In fact after their playoff showdown, Ramsey found Brady and embraced him.

“I respect you so much,” Ramsey said. “I just love playing against you, man. It’s an honor, man. You’re the G.O.A.T. for real. Appreciate you.”

