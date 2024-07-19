“Sounds Like Diabetes”: Fans Split on Travis and Jason Kelce’s Recently Released ‘Kelce Mix’ Cereal

Travis and Jason Kelce have collaborated with General Mills to introduce their own cereal line, “Kelce Mix.” The inspiration for it apparently originated from the brothers’ discussion of their cereals on the “New Heights” podcast in a December 2023 episode. This exclusive product from General Mills combines Reeses Puffs, Lucky Charms, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, ensuring a burst of flavors in each bowl.

However, while the Kelce brothers have shown their excitement about the new cereal, some fans aren’t happy with the duo for promoting a sugar-oriented product.

For instance, one user commented on an ‘X’ post about the cereal release, “Sounds like diabetes, but delicious,” while another fan raised questions regarding the appropriateness of athletes endorsing sugar-laden cereals to their audience. Take a look:

All 4 cereals in one? Sounds like diabetes but delicious — Selling VC/badge grinder/selling STUBS/selling MUT (@mtpluggrinder) July 18, 2024

Nothing like athletes selling sugar to their fans…. — Russ (@RussFlynn_) July 18, 2024

This is cereal abuse — SportsExtra (@SportsExtraDG) July 18, 2024

On the other hand, there are also a handful of fans who are enthusiastic about the blend. One particular user expressed that he already mixes two to three types of cereal, so it’s a fun thing he can try when it comes out.

I love it. My favorite way to eat cereal is to mix 2-3 kinds and throw in fruit. A breakfast salad soup, if you will. — Pheelup (@ThatJohnnyMo) July 18, 2024

For those who’re worried about the sugar content: ‘Kelce Mix’ will contain 150 calories and 11 grams of sugar per serving, which aligns with the sugar levels commonly found in similar cereals.

Additionally, Travis and Jason will be launching limited edition “Kelces’ Pick” boxes featuring Honey Nut Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reeses Puffs with their faces on the packaging. One can find these cereals at stores like Walmart and Kroger, right in time for NFL season in September, priced at $5.96.

Having said that, Travis and Jason Kelce have also shared their thoughts on the excitement surrounding their new cereal line.

Travis and Jason Kelce Weigh In On ‘Kelce Mix’

During a recent press conference, the former Eagles center jokingly remarked that if there’s one thing they know more about than football, it’s cereal. He noted that it was a consistent staple in their diet growing up, as reported by Bleacher Report.

“The only thing Travis and I know more about than football is cereal – so we’re honored to take home the victory and consider ourselves officially inducted into cereal culture with Kelce Mix.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Super Bowl LVIII winner also chimed in with a similar sentiment. Reflecting on their childhood cereal-eating habits, Travis recalled that he and his brother would easily consume two or three boxes of cereal every week. Thus, introducing their own cereal line became a ‘full circle moment’ for him and his brother Jason.