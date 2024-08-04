“Speed Might Actually Be Faster”: Fans React as Tyreek Hill Refuses to Race IShowSpeed

Recently, popular YouTube streamer IShowSpeed openly challenged NFL’s Tyreek Hill to race him in a 40-yard dash. While many saw the challenge as just another attention-grabbing antic, IShowSpeed, originally known as Darren Jason Watkins Jr., subverted expectations by showing up at the Dolphins’ training camp for the race. However, Hill ultimately refused to partake, leading fans to speculate that the NFL star feared failure.

Advertisement

IShowSpeed, who is live almost around the clock, streamed his interaction with Hill to highlight the WR’s refusal to accept his challenge. Facing the camera, the young streamer also called out Hill for avoiding a race with the self-proclaimed fastest person in the world:

“Tyreek Hill, y’all see it right here, live right now, he’s ducking, he doesn’t want to race the fastest person in the world.”

However, Hill eventually responded, stating that when he’s ready to race, it will be for money, implying that he wouldn’t risk his health for social media clout. He said:

“Whenever I pull up on you, in a full suit, with a briefcase — you know what’s in the briefcase — with my shoes on, ready to run; you know what time it is bro.”

Although Tyreek’s points are valid, considering the risk of injury and the potential impact on the Dolphins’ season, fans remained unconvinced. They perceived his refusal as a sign of fear.

Moreover, while it might sound absurd to say Tyreek might fail, the streamer is no less of an athletic powerhouse himself based on his YouTube streams. Hence, several speculated that the streamer might be faster than the Dolphins’ star. See for yourselves:

Banter aside, Hill’s reply to the streamer suggests that we might see a race between the two sometime in the future. And while that remains to be seen, both are reaping immense plaudits in the present thanks to their past athletic accomplishments.

IShowSpeed showcases insane athletic feat; Tyreek Hill gets ranked no. in NFL

The young YouTuber has recently sent the social media world into a frenzy, after posting a video online where he was seen vertically jumping above two fast cars racing towards him. So for all those wondering why fans were doubting Hill above, this inhuman feat is enough of an answer.

i just jumped over 2 cars ong pic.twitter.com/EXDdEH3mge — Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui) August 3, 2024

As for Tyreek Hill, the Cheetah is currently making headlines after being declared the best NFL player of the 2023 season, having been voted to the top spot by the majority of players. However, Hill’s ranking was a matter of debate, as many felt Patrick Mahomes deserved the number 1 spot, especially after successfully defending his Super Bowl title this February.

Regardless, a race between the duo would surely have been a spectacle. From an athletic perspective, we would have seen two inhuman freaks square off. Whereas from a social media point of view, the two would have raked in enough numbers to trend globally.