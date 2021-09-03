“Spending time apart from Shailene Woodley will be a good thing”: Aaron Rodgers opens up about his long-distance relationship with Fiancee

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley will have to bear out a long-distance relationship for the start of the 2021 season. But he believes that might be a good thing.

The Packers quarterback has had one of the most turbulent offseasons for a superstar in recent memory. From potentially demanding a trade, to holding out of training camp and the 2021-22 season, to even retiring, Packers fans have been on an absolute roller coaster this year.

But through the rough times, Aaron Rodgers has been right there with him. Shailene Woodley has been incredibly supportive of her fiancé as he’s dealt with the backlash from his comments about the Green Bay Packers, even retweeting certain analysts who have stood up for Rodgers, including Stephen A. Smith.

I really don’t get what all these folks out here continue to act like they don’t get what @AaronRodgers12 is trying to say. It’s simple. pic.twitter.com/IPEn02bV0b — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 20, 2021



Woodley and Rodgers are on two very different career paths which definitely does make it harder for the two to be constantly around each other. Right now Woodley is working on the movie, ‘Robots’, in Albuquerque, New Mexico while Rodgers has to get back to his team as the NFL season is about to kick off very soon. Meaning that the newly engaged couple will have to spend time apart for some months.

But Rodgers isn’t too worried.

Aaron Rodgers believes the time part will do him and Shailene Woodley some good.

In a recent interview with Haute Living, 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested that being forced to spend time apart from fiancée Shailene Woodley during the upcoming NFL season isn’t all bad news.

“It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it’s going to be a good thing,” he said.

“I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she’s booked a number of projects,” he added regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. “She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.” Rodgers will spend at least four months in Wisconsin for the 2021 NFL season while Woodley remains in Los Angeles while she works on her own projects, he told Haute Living. Rodgers may have returned to play this season, but his long-term future in Green Bay is still up in the air. It should be very interesting to see how the Packers fare in 2021.

