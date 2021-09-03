“The ceiling isn’t that high for Mac Jones”: Former Jets LB Bart Scott believes Bill Belichick made a blunder of the Cam Newton situation

Mac Jones taking over as QB1 sent shockwaves across the league. And this included Former Jet Bart Scott, who was particularly disappointed in the Patriots.

Hours ahead of the roster cut deadline, the Patriots released QB Cam Newton, with all signs pointing towards rookie Mac Jones taking the starting job.

Breaking: The Patriots have released QB Cam Newton, as first reported by The Boston Globe and confirmed by @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/a1sO5djFT0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 31, 2021

Cam Newton’s release was definitely a big surprise. Despite a bad season as a passer, Bill Belichick and the Patriots renamed Cam Newton as the team’s starter ahead of training camp for 2021. But after 3 weeks of preseason where Mac Jones clearly established that his style of play suits Josh McDaniels offense better, the 15th overall pick might have really made an impression on Bill Belichick.

Bart Scott believes Mac Jones will not live up to the hype in 2021.

During this Thursday’s edition of Get Up, Scott said that Mac Jones is going to be in for a long season.

“In this league, defenses are going to break him down in about five games — about the time he plays Tampa — because they’re going to see what he can do and what he can’t do,” Scott said. “I think it’s going to be a long season for Mac Jones. Can he get them to an AFC Championship?”

The reason Scott isn’t very confident in Jones is because he believes the Patriots’ rookie quarterback has a low ceiling.

“When you talk about growth, and that’s what you heard Bill Belichick say, ‘the growth of Mac Jones,’ the growth is going to be stunted for a little while because the ceiling isn’t that high for Mac Jones,” Scott continued. “When you get an Alabama player, you get a player that’s pro-ready, but a player that’s pretty much close to what he’s going to be, right? He’s going to get tremendous coaching, he’s going to have tremendous football acumen. Listen, stop me when you tell me the last Alabama quarterback to come in this league and take the league by storm.”

Scott then said that he believes New England may have released Cam Newton just to ensure Jones that it’s his team.

“I thought it was a mistake to get rid of Cam,” Scott said. “Maybe Cam’s shadow was just too big. The fact that Mac Jones had his worst practice when Cam Newton came back and maybe you had to tell Mac Jones this is his team, so you got rid of Cam Newton.”

Bill Belichick going back on his work as Cam Newton being a starter was probably a sign for future events. Both QBs performed well in New England’s second preseason matchup against Philadelphia on Thursday. Newton completed 8-of-9 passes for 103 yards with a touchdown. Jones finished 13-of-19 for 146 yards, leading three scoring drives.

But the third matchup against the Giants might have tipped the scales in Jones’ favour. The rookie threw an impressive 10 for 14, for 156 yards and a score. Newton on the other hand went 2/5 with no scores and 1 interception.

