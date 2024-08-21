“Squeaky A** Voice”: Tom Brady Gets a Backhanded Compliment From Frenemy Drew Bledsoe

Drew Bledsoe’s sharp wit and signature humor were on full display during the Tom Brady roast, subtly hinting at lingering resentment over Belichick’s decision to favor the then-rookie over him. However, those familiar with the former Pats QB know him as a gentleman with a unique sense of humor. And his sharp wit was evident once again when he was asked about TB12’s upcoming broadcasting career.

During his appearance on NFL’s Good Morning Football, Bledsoe expressed his belief that the 7-time Super Bowl champ will do a fine job in the booth, as long as he doesn’t shy away from putting in the work and effort.

While Bledsoe acknowledged that Brady has always embraced hard work, the former QB also made a cheeky comment about his successor’s voice, describing it as squeaky and joking that he’d get tired of listening to it.

“I know Tommy will work to death, but I will get kind of tired of his squeaky a** voice.*”

As the conversation progressed, Drew revealed the mantra behind the success of renowned broadcasters like Romo and Aikman. While many admire Romo’s ability to predict plays, Drew explained that Romo, like other top broadcasters, attended team practices to study formations and understand offensive play-calling strategies. If Brady wishes to succeed in the booth, he must follow a similar path.

That said, it was only a matter of time before fans got to see Bledsoe make another playful remark about Brady. Therefore, some of them promptly took to the comments and joked that Bledsoe is still bitter about losing his starting position, while others enjoyed watching him excel in his role as a foil.

A user even challenged Bledsoe’s claim that Brady would excel in the broadcasting booth, arguing that not everyone is suited for that role. See for yourselves:

STILL salty about losing his job to TB12 — ⁰⁰*Steve*⁰⁰ (@CardMan212) August 21, 2024

Bledsoe’s thriving in his late era Brady foil role. — TV Grim Reaper (@TVGrimReaper) August 21, 2024

I mean I will have to give it a few weeks but hiring ex players doesn’t always work out in the booth. — Regal Sports (@theRegalSports) August 21, 2024

Brady has already been traveling around, absorbing information, and seeking guidance to excel in this new phase of his career.

He will make his debut in the booth for Fox on September 8th during ‘America’s Game of the Week,’ featuring the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns.