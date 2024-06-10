“Stafford Makes Some Tom Brady Type Throws”: Former DE Illuminates CJ Stroud’s Comments on Rams QB

CJ Stroud’s recent comments comparing Matthew Stafford’s playing style to Tom Brady’s on the “Million Dollaz” podcast definitely turned some heads. But the Texans QB wasn’t trying to equate their levels of talent — his point was simply that Stafford belongs in the conversation when it comes to pure skill and ability. Interestingly, former Eagles defensive end Chris Long shares the same sentiment.

Advertisement

Chris Long recently gave Stroud’s take a nod on his “Green Light” podcast, agreeing that “Stafford makes some Tom Brady-type throws.” He broke down the actual meaning behind CJ’s comments, noting it’s not some “clown show take” if CJ Stroud believes Stafford could have more rings if he had Aaron Rodgers’ offensive line protection in Green Bay over the years.

“When you watch Matt Stafford, this guy’s like — the tape that he’s put on past the age of 35, there’s only handful of guys that have looked this good this late in their careers, throwing the ball,” Long stated.

Chris Long believes the Rams’ QB has the ability to play well into his 40s, a feat only a few QBs have achieved over the years. Although he boasts just one ring, the showcase he has put on in both Detroit and Los Angeles has been one of a kind.

“A guy with an arm like that, a JUGS machine like that can play into his 40s,” Long said. “If he does play into his 40s, he might not have the rings that some of the other guys have but the top-end balls that he throws, the rare, kind of, no-look stuff that he sprinkles in, that’s what CJ’s talking about.”

While acknowledging CJ’s points as valid, Long mentioned it got pushback because that’s just how America judges its QBs — the rings carry maximum value.

Moving on, Long expressed being highly impressed with Stroud’s dedication to studying not just opponents’ tape before games, but obsessively learning from the best to incorporate their skills into his own game.

Chris Long Speculates if Other QBs Watch Tapes Like CJ Stroud Does

The two-time Super Bowl champ clearly has a ton of respect for CJ Stroud’s dedicated approach toward studying the game and its elite talents. As he continued his conversation with co-host Nate, the former DE pondered if other QBs would likely stand up and break down Matthew Stafford’s tape from last season with such depth.

For a rookie saddled with immense pressure to perform and prove himself, Long marveled at Stroud still finding time for that level of obsessive film analysis. He contrasted it with his previous critiques of Kyler Murray’s infamous ‘homework clause,’ highlighting Murray’s obsession with playing video games instead of diving into the X’s and O’s like CJ does.

“I don’t know, even some of the elite ones…I don’t know that Josh Allen is sitting there watching loads of tape on other people,” Long speculated.

It’s like a student diligently preparing for a major exam they have to ace week after week on the gridiron. The more you soak in, the more answers you’ll have when inevitably surrounded by questions on the field. Sure, most QBs study their opponents, but just committing to soaking up everything from the all-time greats?

Maybe it’s exactly that type of insatiable drive to learn that CJ Stroud needs to separate himself, and probably that is what made him secure the Offensive Rookie of the Year nod in the 2023-24 season. Either way, Long makes it clear he’s in awe of the Texans QB, already showing the study habits and obsession of a future legend.