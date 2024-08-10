Steelers Fans Believe Russell Wilson Is “Beefing With Kenny Pickett” In His Latest Interview

Ever since Russell Wilson landed in Pittsburgh, the Super Bowl-winning QB has done everything to win over the tough Pittsburgh fanbase. After loud expressions of commitment and working hard in the gym, Russell Wilson again gave Steelers Nation a reason to feel entertained after supposedly sneak dissing former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett.

While talking to the media after the Steelers training session, Wilson seemingly took a shot at Kenny Pickett’s “small hands”. The former Seahawks QB expressed gratitude for being blessed by God for the opportunities in life. He then strangely expressed hubris in his “big hands” to throw it.

“God gives you a gift to throw a ball. He gave me big hands to throw it.”

On 9 out of 10 days, this would have been a normal statement by an NFL QB. But considering the Steelers’ history with Pickett and the latter’s much-publicised tryst with “small hands”, netizens believe that this was a deliberate spew of venom by Wilson.

A few sections of netizens however were disappointed with the veteran Russ taking unnecessary shots at his predecessor. They cited how Pickett has only had good words for Russell, so this unnecessary display of aggression didn’t impress them.

A few fans also questioned the power dynamics as they noted that Russ himself hasn’t had a stellar season in years. So poking fun at Pickett is the last thing he should have done.

While dissing Kenny Pickett might help him win a few brownie points, fans urged Russ to have a look at the training camp as Justin Fields continues to impress. And he stays sidelined with the calf injury.

Can Justin Fields Overthrow Russell Wilson To Be QB1 For The Steelers?

Before Russell Wilson’s calf injury, the plan was clearly for him to be the QB1 for the Steelers. While HC Tomlin hasn’t changed the depth chart yet, Justin Fields’ latest performance might make him consider it.

In his debut game for the Steelers yesterday, Fields had an above-average showing doing more things right than wrong. While the performance by Fields wasn’t perfect thanks to unnecessary sacks and a two botched snaps, the fact that Justin has had more time to gel with the new system than Wilson cannot be overlooked.

With HC Tomlin himself agreeing that Fields did more good than bad in his debut against the Texans, it’s certainly food for thought if Justin should start the season thanks to his familiarity. Starting Fields for Week 1 also prevents Russ from getting rushed in from injury. Safe to say, it will be interesting to see how the QB1 situation develops at Pittsburgh in the next weeks.