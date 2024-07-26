Steelers Training Camp Footage Suggests Justin Fields Won’t Let Russell Wilson Take the QB1 Job So Easily

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a fascinating situation unfolding in their quarterback room. Despite Russell Wilson leading the starting quarterback race, Justin Fields is making a strong case to become QB1. The competition is real, and Fields is showing he’s ready to challenge Wilson for the top spot.

Although Coach Tomlin has said he will not be discussing any quarterback questions, and is well equipped to not give the media anything, a recent turn of events at the Steelers practice facility left fans wondering if there’s a competition between the Super Bowl winning veteran and the rising young star. It is a tale as old as football itself. And fans can view it live in Pittsburgh this year.

At a recent training camp session, Fields demonstrated his skills by throwing precise deep balls to his wide receivers. His performance did not go unnoticed, with a report via X stating,

Justin Fields just threw one of the nicest deep balls you’ll see all day He’s fighting to be the #Steelers QB1.

pic.twitter.com/rqH2VzzhwE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 25, 2024

As one would expect, fans are buzzing with excitement. Most of them commented about how thrilled they were on seeing Justin Fields on putting on a great show. And most of them believe Fields should get a shot for the starter role even though by resume Wilson will get it.

The fact that this opportunity came to Fields after Russell Wilson had to sit out due to a minor calf issue. Some would argue this could be the story of this season. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin decided to play it safe and keep Wilson out, giving Fields the chance to sharpen his skills in this practice. In fact Fields highlighted that he was excited that he got an early-morning text about taking first-team reps.

Justin Fields Putting in Work for the Starter Role

Justin Fields is putting in the work this offseason, making it clear that he’s serious about his role with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Russell Wilson’s veteran status trumps his potential for many, Fields is showing that the QB1 job is anything but decided. Fields has been hitting the gym hard, and he’s not shy about sharing his progress. Recently, he posted a picture on Instagram showing off his muscular build, kettlebells in hand and a focused look in his eyes.

No wonder there’s growing chatter about Fields’ near future in the team with Wilson being in the mix. With the Steelers investing heavily in him—paying more than they do for Wilson—Fields is bound to play a significant part in their strategy. And let’s not forget the intriguing possibility of Fields taking on a role as a return man.

Fields has always been known for his mobility and speed, clocking a 4.45 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Even beyond the field, Fields’ leadership qualities have been a major talking point. Jaylen Warren, the Steelers RB, complimented both Fields and Russell Wilson on their leadership, noting,

“It’s a night-and-day difference with their leadership. They bring a lot. They help out. They tell us how to run the route. They’re really on it when you don’t run it a certain way. They’re big on details, kind of what we preach, and it helps a lot.”

Arguably, Fields’ hard work this offseason make it clear that he’s ready to seize every opportunity and contribute in any way possible. Whether it’s slinging passes or taking on a unique role on special teams, Justin Fields will definitely many eyes on him this season.