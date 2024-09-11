Stephen A. Smith Considers Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa As Future MVP Contenders

Week 1 has barely wrapped up and the buzz for this year’s MVP is already in the air! While fans are choosing their new favorites, the analysts are already up on their feet predicting who will be the next big star of this season. Stephen A. Smith has two clear names in his mind already, Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen.

Advertisement

During an appearance on First Take, the analyst talked about how he definitely thinks that the Dolphins’ QB would be a part of the “MVP conversation” because of his chemistry with WR Tyreek Hill. As for Allen, while Smith feels that the Bills’ signal-caller is a “fantastic player,” the only concern is his health.

“My concern with Allen is his health because I think the position that he’s been put in are a bit too risky. When you are piling into the end zone with the touchdowns he got hit both times. When he leapt over one of the defenders, keep in mind, what if that guy hit his knee?”

While getting hurt in the NFL is part and parcel of the game, an early-season injury for their star QB might halt the Bills’ championship journey. Allen was responsible for resuscitating his crew during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. The two-time Pro Bowl achiever scored two passing touchdowns with 232 yards and no interceptions.

As for Tagovailoa, the QB won over many hearts with his performance against the Jaguars, leading his team to a comeback win in the third quarter. He had an electric chemistry with the ‘Cheetah’ Hill and scored a touchdown, 338 yards, and completed 23 out of 37 passes. In Smith’s own words,

“I mean, just taken in to account that dynamic duo, what Tua and Tyreek Hill can do together, is gonna put Tua in the MVP conversation.”

While Tagovailoa and Allen got all the hype on this part of the town, former NFL legend and debuting broadcaster had his eyes on his successor as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Tom Brady Hails Baker Mayfield’s Week 1 performance

In his new role as an analyst at Fox, the Patriots’ star already has his top three stars of the first week ready! Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield has secured a spot on Tom Brady’s list with his play against the Washington Commanders. In the Panthers’ 37-20 win, the QB amassed 289 yards, and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

“Bake I wish I took you in fantasy,” said Brady. “But a great start finding Mike, finding Chris, having that type of performance at home. That’s exactly what the team needs. Great job.”

With Week 2 set to begin, the dynamics will change once again, with fans wishing to find their favorites on the MVP hopefuls list.