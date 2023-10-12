“It Was Over & I Wanted to Die”: Stephen A. Smith Relates to Dak Prescott While Addressing Mental Health Issues After Losing a Loved One

In a surprising turn of events, Stephen A Smith, a figure not typically known for backing the Dallas Cowboys and their players, has shown a rare moment of vulnerability. This revelation drew a connection between him and Dak Prescott, who recently spoke openly about mental health issues.

In ‘The Stephen A Smith Show,’ the NFL Analyst shifts his stance on Dak Prescott’s criticism. Smith opened up about his own mental health challenges, specifically a time when he was grappling with the loss of a loved one. His admission adds a deeper dimension to his public persona, highlighting the importance of discussing mental well-being in the world of sports. Stephen A Smith’s emotional revelation of World Mental Health Day echoes Dak Prescott’s life struggles.

Stephen A. Smith Opens Up About Mental Health, Sheds Light on Dak Prescott’s Similar Struggles

The NFL Analyst who recently poked fun at Dak Prescott’s performance, just revealed a deeply emotional side on Instagram. He shared his own battle with depression and showed empathy for Dak’s struggles. Stephen A Smith confessed that after losing his mother, he felt a profound sense of loss, mirroring Prescott’s feelings towards his brother’s passing. Both had thoughts of not wanting to live after the respective incidents.

“I lost the greatest human being I’ve ever known. And that was Janice Smith, my mother. I never thought about killing myself, but for two years, every single day at some moment in time, I wished I was dead. But the part about me that I couldn’t move beyond for so long, where I actually had to go to therapy. When the casket was lowering into the ground. It was over and I wanted to die.” Said Stephen A Smith relating to Dak’s situation.

This raw admission by Smith highlights the universal nature of mental health challenges and the importance of empathy in sports and life. Above all, Smith connected with Prescott’s experience and the tragic loss of his brother. “I don’t want that brother to ever feel that he is in that kind of abyss.” Added Smith while talking about Prescott.

Dak Prescott’s Painful Admission about his Brother Jace’s Heartbreaking Suicide

In a sensitive interview with “In Depth with Graham Bensinger,” Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott had revealed the heartbreaking truth about his brother Jace’s passing. At 31 years old, Jace committed suicide. Dak and his brother Tad shared how their mother’s battle with colon cancer deeply affected Jace.

“You can’t even put into words the burden. It’s something only Jace knew. And he didn’t necessarily share that. Jace never was really much of a talker.” Dak Prescott said in the interview.

Nonetheless, Dak’s emotional conversation shed light on the pain of losing a loved one to suicide and the lasting impact of his mother’s fight against cancer. Moreover, what’s heartening to see is that Stephen A. Smith, who is known to be a Dak critic, related with the QB’s pain and delivered an emotional take on it.