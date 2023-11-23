Stephen A. Smith’s Nephew, Who Is a Dak Prescott & Dallas Cowboys Fan, Gets Hilariously Beaten With a Hat by His Salty Uncle

During a recent episode of The First Take, Stephen A. Smith’s nephew brought a unique and entertaining element to the show. Jace joined his uncle and host, Molly Qerim, for a segment. But here’s the fun part—Stephen A. Smith got playful and beat Jace with a hat in good humor.

ESPN’s First Take has built a reputation for itself, making intense debates and bold opinions on the most recent sports developments. The viral reaction caught on social media as fans accused Stephen A. Smith of whipping his nephew. The reason behind Stephen A’s reaction took place during a segment when Jace discussed his favorite sports team. He revealed his fondness for the Warriors and America’s Team.

Smith is generally the most jovial when the Dallas Cowboys or Dak Prescott’s team faces defeat. He was certainly taken aback by his nephew’s team preferences, even expressing utter shock and dismay. He was not having it and took off Jace’s cowboy hat and playfully tapped his head with it. However, some individuals on social media perceived it differently, finding rowdiness in their actions.

Other fans came to Smith’s defense. They asserted that his actions were clearly in jest and meant to be light-hearted. These supporters praised Jace for expressing his views confidently and standing up to his uncle. While other fans commended Jace’s intelligence and saw him possibly following in his uncle’s footsteps.

Jace left a lasting impression on the viewers with his charisma as potentially the first kid anchor on the show. The interaction showcased a positive relationship with Smith, even if they had different football allegiances. Many wonder if they’ll see more of “Uncle Steve” in ESPN’s sports world.

Stephen A. Smith Analyzes Dak Prescott’s Super Bowl Victory

When the ‘First Take’ host was asked about the potential legacy of Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott after winning a Super Bowl, he expressed that it would do wonders for Dak Prescott. He emphasized how big it could be for Prescott’s career, as he represents “America’s team,” the iconic Dallas Cowboys.

Despite Smith using the term “cockroach” for the Cowboys fans, he underscored the unparalleled attention Dak would get if he brought it home for Dallas. One of the most hilarious examples he gave was that, it’s like the Cowboys passing gas, and suddenly it smells like perfume. Classic Stephen A!

“If Dak Prescott pulled this off. I mean, my God, it would change everything. It would change (everything). You couldn’t troll them anymore. They wouldn’t be worthy of being called America’s team. Jerry Jones, it would add years to his life, the euphoria that would exist worldwide,” Smith said. “If they are Champions now and Dak Prescott is the reason that that happened. Oh my lord, there’s no question. It would do wonders for his legacy.”

Soon after, he acknowledged the perceived unlikelihood of this scenario, but he did stress the immense positive influence such an achievement would bring. The Cowboys, currently 7-3, are standing in the second position in the NFC East, right under the Eagles. They have a solid chance to secure a spot in the wild-card round for the third consecutive year.