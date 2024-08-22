Stephon Gilmore’s Pickup Indicates Massive Update On Minnesota Vikings’ Future

With no Kirk Cousins and now no JJ McCarthy, the Minnesota Vikings find themselves relying on Sam Darnold. But despite being in possibly the toughest division, they are not throwing in the towel as they continue to make signings to shore up their squad. Recently, they added veteran CB Stephon Gilmore to shore up their defense which ended the season poorly.

Mina Kimes previewed the NFC North division alongside Dan Pizzuta. While she stated that the Vikings didn’t have a lot of holes to fill in their overall defense, the corner is the position they were still short and needed more depth.

Adding Gilmore is a sign of intent that they are here to win. The signing comes only a few days after McCarthy’s injury but the franchise is adamant on staying competitive, giving them the best chance of making the playoffs.

Gilmore’s addition in that secondary is a major boost for them, alongside Harrison Smith, Byron Murphy, Camryn Bynum, etc. The former DPOY will be a slot corner.

“They have made a lot of additions that are significant on that side of the ball. They had a very weak cornerback group. They lost a lot of players. But they signed Stephon Gilmore which I thought was interesting. The Safety group has so much versatility back there. But the corner was such a big question mark.”

As per Purple PTSD, The Minnesota Vikings had a great defense for two and a half months but down the line, injuries derailed their season. They are without starters like Jordan Hicks, Byron Murphy, and D.J. Wonnum. While their run defense remained elite, their secondary couldn’t get the job done.

Murphy’s injury was compounded by injury to Mekhi Blackmon. In their absence, Akayleb Evans failed to rise to the occasion. Blackmon won’t be available this season too, having suffered a season-ending ACL injury during the off-season. Gilmore’s signing seems like a relief.

Despite addressing deficiencies in both their defense and offense, the Vikings’ success ultimately hinges on their quarterback play. While leading their talented offense may seem exciting, Sam Darnold faces immense pressure to succeed in a challenge he has yet to overcome.

Sam Darnold Carries Minnesota Vikings’ Hopes On His Shoulders

Sam Darnold couldn’t have asked for a better situation to be a QB in. Throughout his career, the former 49ers QB never got the right environment to flourish show his big arm, and display his physical attributes. Now in his 7th year, he finally gets an opportunity that will decide if he has a career in the league as QB1.

The Vikings’ offense is stacked everywhere, boasting the league’s best WR in Justin Jefferson and the best LT in Christian Darisaw. Combined with the play-calling of O’Connell, the dynamic offense is capable of breaching any defense.

Despite Darnold’s underwhelming career averages and injury history, the franchise placed their faith in him by giving him a one-year, $10 million contract. This decision stemmed from their desire to avoid the same quarterback issues they faced last season.

With McCarthy injured, Darnold appears to be the best option among Nick Mullens, Jarren Hall, and veteran Matt Corral. However, a poor performance in the early weeks could lead O’Connell to consider replacing him with one of the other.

The former third-overall pick has struggled to overcome his shortcomings since his rookie year. Lacking confidence, prone to turnovers, and inaccurate, Darnold needs to quickly address these issues if he hopes to remain the starting quarterback for the entire season and lead the Minnesota Vikings to the playoffs in what is likely the most competitive division in the NFL.