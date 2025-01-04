“Steve Harvey Scared Me Bro. He Was Coming at Me”: Rob Gronkowski on Whether the Iconic New Year’s Eve Moment Was Pre-Rehearsed

Before the world was shut down by the COVID-19 virus, a couple of months into 2020, we got one of the most iconic New Year’s Eve moments at the turn of the year. On Fox’s 2020 NYE countdown show, Steve Harvey was presented with a massive Lego bust of himself. He was excited as can be—until Rob Gronkowski strutted out to the stage, picked up the bust, and Gronk-smashed it into a million pieces. Gronk spoke about the iconic moment again recently.

Advertisement

While shooting the breeze with buddy and former teammate Julian Edelman on their Dudes on Dudes podcast, a caller named “Davis” asked Gronk about that New Year’s Eve moment. Many have wondered over the last five years whether it was scripted or not, and the caller was no exception.

While Gronk stopped short of saying whether or not the exchange was genuine, he jokingly revealed that Steve Harvey “scared” him during the interaction.

“I was a co-host, and I really smashed that Lego set, bro, let me tell you. I know the answer if it was pre-rehearsed or not, but I will never tell. It was over five years ago and this moment is still talked about to this day, so many people bring it up. Steve Harvey scared me, bro. He was coming at me. I was like, man, I feel like I should not smash this Lego set.”

Gronk explained that Harvey launched into an expletive-laden tirade that actually frightened the 6’6″, 265-pound tight end. However, Harvey quickly snapped out of character and started joking around with the former New England Patriot. Gronk says they got along swimmingly.

“And then we started laughing, but he was definitely acting. And he’s not a douchebag, I don’t know why Davis was saying that. The guy was great… We were cool, we had a great time. It was one of the best nights ever, so much adrenaline. I was up until like 6AM because I had so much juice from hosting that show.”

Gronkowski even let that “Gronk” alter ego take over for a few seconds as he wrapped up the segment by yelling, “Gronk smash. Gronk smash Legos, Gronk smash footballs, Gronk smash New Year’s Eve, Gronk smash.. Davis next.”

While Gronkowski kept the nature of the moment hush-hush, Steve Harvey hasn’t been as secretive. A few weeks after it happened back in 2020, in fact, Harvey was asked about the Gronk Lego smash and his hilariously angry response afterward. He said that “it was all an act, Gronk’s a cool dude, I like him.”