Daniel Cormier Reveals He Got a Special Suit Made Just for Steve Harvey at UFC 308

UFC legend Daniel Cormier loves a good suit and he had one made just to meet Steve Harvey at UFC 308.

As a UFC commentator and former champion, ‘DC’ is pretty famous. But there’s UFC famous, and then there’s Steve Harvey famous! The Family Feud host has been a part of every American kid’s childhood as such Cormier had to make sure his first time meeting him would be just as special.

“Before, they go, ‘hey you know we’re in Abu Dhabi, Steve Harvey is going to be there. So I said, hook me up then, coz you know Steve Harvey wears that nice suit all the time.”

Harvey, upon meeting DC, couldn’t help but laugh at the UFC veteran as the pair took a picture together afterward. Cormier has always had that kid inside him and it’s generally visible when he hangs out with the Nurmagomedovs and Islam Makhachev or when he randomly tries to wrestle every fighter before their interviews ahead of their fights.

But this was different and one could tell!

But this wasn’t even the highlight of the night for DC.

He whispered something in Ilia Topuria’s ears as he walked in to take the post-fight interviews following his first title defense.

Cormier teases Topuria about El Classico

Topuria is perhaps one of the more famous Real Madrid fans out there. Unfortunately, the El Classico, a legendary fixture between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona was taking place at the same time as his fight with Max Holloway.

So despite having just knocked out Max Holloway, he was woefully unaware of the circumstances of the soccer game.

This is where DC comes in. As everyone readied themselves for the proverbial crowning ceremony, Cormier whispered the scores of the match in Topuria’s ears. Unfortunately, for El Matador, it was a day of mourning at Santiago Bernabeu, as Madrid lost the game 4-0.

Of course, at the time the score was only 2-0, which DC later revealed in a response to a question from a fan.

That Real Madrid was down 2-0 lmao https://t.co/ZWRkbtV4yL — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 26, 2024



Cormier himself is a soccer aficionado, courtesy of playing FIFA and hanging out with the Dagestani camp all the time. Khabib Nurmagomedov, especially is nuts for soccer and continues to play to this day. He has also often spoken about how ‘football’ has always been his first love.

Thankfully, by association, Cormier has also been infected by the beautiful game!