Steve Smith Predicts if Brian Thomas Jr Will Work Out as No. 1 WR For The Jags

The Jacksonville Jaguars’s season ended in disappointment, failing to make the playoffs. In the off-season, they lost their star receiver, Calvin Ridley and Jamal Agnew. Still, they did manage to sign Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis and then drafted LSU’s star receiver and one of the most potent receivers in CFB last season, Brian Thomas Jr. with their 23rd overall pick, becoming the fourth wideout to be taken off the board.

Steven Smith, who knows a thing or two about playing the position, reviewed the receivers drafted in 2024 in his show, alongside James Palmer and Cam Wolfe, and stated that Thomas Jr is already number 1 in this Jacksonville offense, the position that Calvin Ridley held onto until his departure, even though he wasn’t consistent and could not beat the press coverage. Brian Thomas is the opposite of that. He is a jack of many trades, which is not visible in his game film. His height and capability to accelerate and get off the quick-release. He said,

“He is clear-cut number 1 on this offense because Calvin Ridley was clear-cut number one, however he lacked the ability to consistently get off press coverage. Brian Thomas does a lot of things well. His length and his height, his ability to get off quick releases, you don’t see it too much in his college film. In this offence with the Jags, the reason why the Jags allowed Calvin Ridley to walk is they wanted Ridley at their price. They got the opportunity to draft his replacement and they have the coach, who can develop him. I can see him close to WR1.”

Ridley seems like a great addition for the Titans but the Jags know his limitations. Other teams understood how to stop Calvin, thereby reducing his effectiveness in functioning as WR1. This allowed Jacksonville to let go of Ridley because with Christian Kirk, supporting him, he got exposed.

This allowed them to get Thomas who has the potential to be number 1 in their offense, someone who can run every route. Thomas Jr. has the chance to be the top receiver in the league if he continues to work under one of the best coaches around the league Chad Hall.

Secret Behind Brian Thomas Jr’s Development

Thomas Jr still has a lot to learn to get better. While he has all the qualities and talent, there are habits that he needs to drop and Jags has a perfect man to get him to the place where he is their WR1. Chad Hall, Buffalo’s former Wideout coach was hired by the Jaguars as their wide receiver coach. Hall has been instrumental in the development of receivers in Buffalo. And Smith believes Chad can do the same for Thomas in Jacksonville. Smith said,

“Chad was in Buffalo, balling. That dude develops wide receivers. In this offence with the Jags, the reason why the Jags allowed Calvin Ridley to walk is they wanted Ridley at their price, knowing what he brought to their offence. However, you started to see the limitations of Ridley, contributing to this offence as true no 1 without a comparable. They have the opportunity to draft his replacement and they have the coach who can develop him.”

If Brian Thomas becomes number 1, Hall can turn Gabe Davis into a competent WR2, creating the same dynamic as Ridley and Christian Kirk. This is a make-or-break year for the Jaguars. They have constantly underperformed and the next season will even be tougher with teams in the AFC South getting better. Trevor Lawrence is the only QB so far from the 2021 draft who has had a modicum of success. But another wasted year with playoffs will end the spell of Doug Pederson.