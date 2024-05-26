Titans WR1 DeAndre Hopkins Sends a Warning to Calvin Ridley & Tyler Boyd

The Tennessee Titans saw a major uplift this off-season, especially in the receiver room. However, starting wideout DeAndre Hopkins isn’t too worried, so much so that in a recent presser after this week’s OTA, he made his intentions clear about his place on the roster. He is no stranger to the wealth of experience both Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd bring, but he plans to ‘outperform’ and ‘outdo’ them every step of the way.

Advertisement

After a disappointing 6-11 season that left them at the bottom of the AFC South, the Titans have made some praiseworthy moves during free agency. They snagged former Jaguar Calvin Ridley and slot receiver Tyler Boyd, both seasoned players with over five years of experience at the pro level.

However, DeAndre Hopkins, who is entering his second season with the team, sees these additions as motivation to compete even harder. He claimed that he draws inspiration from his favorite basketball player, Kobe Bryant, who is known to have a similar mindset, and believes that this level of competition will only benefit the team in the long run.

“I am always competing,” Hopkins said, as per TennesseTitans.com. “Any time we get anyone who is a No.1 receiver, my mindset is to go out and outcompete them, outdo them. I’ve always had that mindset, Kobe Bryant being my favorite athlete of all time. Any time I get a chance to compete against anyone, I am trying to outcompete them, trying to outdo them. And that’s only going to make the team better.”

Hopkins started 16 games last season and concluded it with his return to a 1,000-yard season after two long years. Ridley, on the other hand, also reached a 1,000-yard season and tallied one more passing touchdown than veteran Hopkins.

Ridley accomplished this after sitting out the entire 2022 season and having a not-so-busy 2021 season. Safe to say, the receiver room looks quite healthy, but there are other considerations to take into account.

How Are the Tennessee Titans Looking This Season?

Going into the 2024 season, the Titans welcome new head coach Brian Callahan, who will reunite with WR Tyler Boyd. The duo spent 5 years together in Cincinnati. Given their history, it can be said with certainty that Boyd will look for his place on the roster.

The franchise also added Nick Holz as their offensive coordinator, who spent the 2023 season as the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator. He knows Ridley very well.

The camaraderie and the competition in the receiver room will undoubtedly be epic, which didn’t impress anyone last season. But the receiver room will have to support inexperienced QB Will Levis. He started his debut season in 2023 as a third-string quarterback. After assuming the reins later, he ended the year with a 3-6 record and only eight touchdowns under his belt.

The receiver trio will have to guide Levis this season, which won’t come easy. The additions of the new head coach, offensive coordinator, and wide receiver coach, Tyke Tolbert, could also turn out to be tricky.

Nevertheless, the Titans did bolster their secondary this offseason, especially in the draft. Moreover, their stellar cornerback room has received praise from acclaimed analysts.

Therefore, if the Titans manage to overcome their offensive struggles, there’s a chance they’ll win it all. But taking everything into account, it’s highly likely that it may take the entire 2024 season for them to regain their stride.