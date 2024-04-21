Dynamic Duo Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid Unite to Scout Talent Before NFL Draft 2024

As the football world gears up for the 2024 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to make some moves. While head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach usually call the shots, this year, however, they’ve added their star play-caller to the mix. As it turns out, Patrick Mahomes isn’t just focusing on honing his skills in the off-season—he’s also taking a hands-on approach to the team’s selection process, as detailed by him in a recent media address.

Advertisement

The two-time MVP shared insights into his role as a pseudo-scout, revealing that he has been assisting the team with evaluating aspiring talents. He was also very thankful that the Chiefs’ GM and his head coach gave him this opportunity to stay involved.

“It’s cool that Veach and Coach Reid kind of let me in on all of the conversations that they have about players. I like that stuff,” Mahomes said of his involvement. “I like watching films and watching other guys from college and stuff like that. At the end of the day, we have the greatest of greatest as far as GM and head coaches and the staffs that they build, so I know they’re going to get great players in here.”

While Patrick Mahomes may not be the one dialing up prospects come draft day, his active involvement in evaluating prospects could prove invaluable for Kansas City. His inputs would add an extra dimension, with their sights set on a three-peat.

Three Impactful Prospects That Might Interest Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

With the NFL Draft looming closer, the buzz about rising and falling prospect stocks has been intense. Amidst this anticipation, it’s worth examining whether these players could be worth trading up for the defending champs. They significantly struggled last season in the receiving room, and surely, the club would be looking to make some impactful additions there. The defending champs are also in dire need of bolstering their O-line.

Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle (Oregon State)

Taliese Fuaga is garnering attention as a “draft crush” for many NFL enthusiasts. While some speculate he could transition to guard, others see him excelling as an elite offensive tackle. Fuage’s exceptional strength and solid anchor are standout qualities, despite concerns about lateral speed. While drafting Fuaga wouldn’t necessitate a dramatic trade-up, his availability past pick 15 is uncertain. If he falls to 22, the Chiefs could be poised to make a move.

Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver (Washington)

In most mock drafts, Rome Odunze is projected to be off the board by the 10th pick, showcasing why he’s considered one of the prime wide receiver prospects. At 6-feet-3, Odunze boasts exceptional route breaks and tracking ability, attributes that elevate him in this year’s draft. While scenarios for the Chiefs acquiring him are limited, if Odunze slips past the Raiders at pick 13, all bets are off. It’s conceivable that the Chiefs could leverage multiple picks from this and next season for such top-tier talent. Is it possible? Yes. Is it probable? Unlikely.

Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver (LSU)

While Brian Thomas Jr. may not boast the same hype as his counterpart, Malik Nabers, he’s still a valuable addition to any receiving corps. Despite his towering 6-foot-3 frame, he possesses the ability of a smaller player with a blazing 4.3s 40-yard speed. The process could be similar to what the Chiefs need to do for Rome Odunze. Although, they won’t mortgage their future picks for a player of Thomas’ caliber. However, if Thomas slips to the 17th pick, where the Jaguars are positioned, the Chiefs could explore trade-up possibilities.

For now, there is no shortage of uncertainties, and only during D-Day will the Chiefs Nation have an answer. As per NBC Sports, the Chiefs will enter the 2024 draft on the back of seven draft picks.