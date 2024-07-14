“Stop Acting Like It’s So Easy”: Deebo Samuel Shuts Down Critics Amidst Reignited ‘Super Bowl Window’ Debate

For a team to reach the Super Bowl, numerous pieces must fall into place. It also demands navigating through a tough and grueling schedule of at least 19-20 games. The 49ers accomplished this feat twice in the last five seasons, but lady luck wasn’t kind to them as they fell short both times. Critics often point this out, asserting that the team’s window is closing, only for Deebo Samuel to shut them down.

The Niners wideout took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to silence the naysayers who think reaching the Super Bowl is child’s play. Expressing his thoughts, he asserted that people should understand that winning the big game is as hard as reaching it, emphasizing that these critics can’t comprehend what it takes to get there, and this frustrates him.

I wish mf stop acting like it’s so easy to get to Super Bowl and winning!!! Ion think yall really get it and understand frfr!!! — Deebo (@19problemz) July 13, 2024

Similarly, during the last episode of Netflix’s ‘Receiver,’ Deebo shared his thoughts on the journey to the NFL and the toll it takes on an athlete’s body. For someone who has been playing football for most of his life, reaching the Super Bowl is the fulfillment of a dream. However, playing in the big game twice and losing both times can be devastating. Doubt begins to creep in, making one wonder if they have what it takes to finally win.

The 49ers boast one of the most talented rosters in the league, but it’s also one of the most expensive. The media suggests that they cannot sustain this for long; therefore, their window of opportunity is beginning to close, especially with the need to extend skill players and eventually pay Brock Purdy.

Despite consistently winning games and entering the playoffs as the 1st seed on both occasions, the Niners faltered when it mattered the most, allowing the Chiefs to claw their way back despite having a 10-point lead. Yet, the Niners faithful are not giving up hope.

‘Receiver’ on Netflix Impresses 49ers Nation All Over Again

Netflix’s ‘Receiver’ provided the 49ers fandom with a highlight reel of their otherwise successful season, despite the media labeling it a failure. The series also gave fans a glimpse of what the players had to endure to get to the finale.

Even though some fans turned against the 2023 NFC champion after another crushing loss, after watching the docu-series, most fans are once again appreciative and proud of their team. Or at least, that’s what the sentiment appears to be.

Kittle and Deebo Samuel were the subjects of taunts and insults after their Super Bowl performance. While George had only 2 catches for a mere 4 yards, the latter had 3 receptions for 33 yards.

However, the majority now knows that looking back at what could have been won’t do any good. This is why they are mostly focusing on the positives. For instance, the team has only gotten better offensively with the addition of Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing, and RB Isaac Guerendo.

They have also bolstered their O-Line with additions like Tackle Dominick Puni, Guard Jarrett Kingston, OL Chris Hubbard, and Brandon Parker. Additionally, they brought back Colton McKivitz and Jon Feliciano.

The 49ers struggled defensively last season, especially in the Super Bowl, giving up yardage, especially after Dre Greenlaw got injured. While Arik Armstead’s departure is a big loss, the team has added enough depth in the area, bringing in veteran defenders.

The 49ers have signed DL Leonard Floyd, Maliek Collins, Jordan Elliott, and DL Yetur Gross-Matos. Linebackers De’Vondre Campbell, Ezekiel Turner, Demetrius Flannigan, and Shakel Brown. They also drafted Tatum Bethune in the 7th round. All this while hiring new Defensive Coordinator Nick Sorensen and adding Brandon Staley to their coaching team.

The team looks ready for the new season. Their current priority would be extending Aiyuk to give them the best shot at the title.