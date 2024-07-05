“Stop Trying To Play This Word Karate”: Jason Kelce Dishes on ‘Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich?’ Debate

The New Heights podcast from the Kelce brothers has been a raging success. And one of the reasons behind this is that the podcast is approachable with the kind of humor they propagate through their conversations.

A prime example of this is the ‘No Dumb Questions’ segment. The question on the mind of Travis and Jason Kelce on their most recent episode was the classification of a hotdog.

Jason Kelce was very adamant on whether a hotdog is a sandwich or not. He truly believed that while a sandwich is a sandwich, a hotdog doesn’t come under that category. As he spoke about hotdog’s classification with a vehement passion, his opposition to how quickly anything is classified as a sandwich.

He said, “When you think of a sandwich you f****g have a thing in your head. It’s not a wrap. No it’s a f****g sandwich. You know what it is stop trying to play this word karate to determine what is and what isn’t a sandwich. A taco’s a taco. A hot dog’s a hot dog. We don’t need to get into this sandwich fluidity of bread.”

Moreover, Travis seemed to be in agreement of his brother’s statements. He went on to entertain his brother’s whimsical argument when it came to the basic etymology of a beloved Fourth of July snack. Additionally, the fan also asked the brothers about their favorite Fourth of July memories. And once again, the hotdog made an appearance.

The Fourth of July memories of Travis and Jason Kelce

As the Kelce brothers spoke about their Fourth of July celebrations, it became clear that they’ve had some of the most quintessential celebrations. Their celebrations included drinking a lot of beer and spending the holiday with their family and friends. Intriguingly, the brothers would love munching on hot dogs. And they also made sure that they’ve had a safe Fourth of July.

Both the brothers spoke about how they’ve always loved being around fireworks. However, while speaking about the celebrations, the brothers emphasized the kind of safety that they always observed.

In fact, Jason Kelce admitted that he would love to watch fireworks in his neighbors’ houses but he’d never go for it. All in all, the brothers had their cute little traditions for their Independence Days as children. However, Kelce’s obsession with hot dogs’ nomenclature remains prevalent.