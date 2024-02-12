Super Bowl 2024 Attendance Live: How Many People are Witnessing the Finale at Allegiant Stadium?

Jan 30, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers and Kansas Chiefs helmets and the Vince Lombardi trophy at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s Super Bowl is making all kinds of records. The prices for this year’s tickets were through the roof, with the average resale price touching a whopping $12k! With the prices sky-high and the capacity of Allegiant Stadium at 65,000, an estimated 60k to 65k people are witnessing the extravaganza from seats at the Raiders home ground.

With big names like Justin Beiber, Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, and Kendall Jenner in attendance, this year’s Super Bowl is promising to be a starlit affair. After flailing around in the first half, the Chiefs seemed to have gained their footing to secure a 3-point lead in the third quarter, after ending halftime with a 7-point deficit.

Apart from those in the stadium, the viewership for the Super Bowl is insane, with approximately 115 million viewers watching from home, or watch parties. A 1000+ private jets apparently touched down in Vegas to transport the bigwigs to the big game, including Taylor Swift’s jet all the way from Tokyo.

Attendance at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium was expected to be about 60,000 — among the smallest in Super Bowl history. By comparison, nearly 68,000 fans attended the 2023 game in Glendale, Arizona, and about 70,000 the year before, in Inglewood, California. This is likely due to the insane ticket prices this year.

Forget the nosebleeds, the suites went for an eye-watering $2.5 million. Seeing these prices, normal football fans perhaps opted to watch the big game from their couches with friends and family, or from the numerous watch parties set up across all states.