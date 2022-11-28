Super-Impressed By Sam Darnold’s Heroics Against Broncos, Coach Steve Wilks Names Him As The Starting QB Against Seahawks

Nov 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks at the scoreboard before calling the signals against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers defeated the Denver Broncos 23-10 under Sam Darnold’s direction. Sam made his first career start for the Panthers, throwing for 164 yards and one touchdown while also scoring on the ground.

Darnold completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for 164 yards and a touchdown in his first start since the season finale against Tampa Bay last year. He also scored on the ground, sprinting into the end zone after recovering his own fumble at the 2.

“It took a few plays for me to feel comfortable out there,” said Darnold, who started the season on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. “It was smooth sailing after I got my feet wet and threw my first completion, especially with the way we were running the ball.”

Steve Wilks has high hopes from Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold performed well enough in Sunday’s 23-10 victory over the Denver Broncos, to earn another start against the Seattle Seahawks in two weeks, according to Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks.

Wilks responded without hesitation, “Yes, he does start at Seattle”. What matters most to Wilks is that Darnold avoided making a turnover and was only sacked three times since the New York Jets selected him third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“It was good to come out here and get a really good win… it was everything that led up to it that was so special.”@JenHale504 is with Sam Darnold after his first start of the season and a @Panthers W! pic.twitter.com/0dEnQCn0Iw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2022

Darnold, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, started positioning himself for a role with Carolina in 2019 on Sunday. With a first-round pick, the Panthers are anticipated to select a quarterback.

Darnold said, “As long as I get to play football, I’m happy”. In spite of the defense only allowing 115.3 rushing yards per game, the Panthers gained 185 yards on the ground in 46 attempts. Up until a late touchdown, the defence did the remaining work, limiting the Broncos to 246 yards and just three points.

Wilks thinks that this strategy will enable the Panthers (4-8), who have a bye the following week, to maintain their competitiveness in the NFC South, which is currently led by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

