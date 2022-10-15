Is Dak Prescott Playing This Week Against The Eagles? Cowboys QB’s Injury Report

Dak Prescott, who returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering a thumb injury in week one, is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback, injured his thumb on his throwing hand in Week 1 and hasn’t played since. The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 6 with a 4-1 record but the numbers indicate that the Cowboys may need Dak to beat the Eagles on Sunday night.

MM said Dak Prescott had a doctors evaluation on Monday and he’s still healing and Cowboys plan for Cooper Rush to start. Prescott remains in medical/rehab phase. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) October 12, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles are not only at the top of the tables, but they are also the only undefeated team this season. Cooper Rush, the team’s backup quarterback who has already gone 4-0, has done a great job in Prescott’s absence and is yet to lose a game.

Dak Prescott Injury update

On the official injury report, Dak Prescott is listed as questionable. Prescott, who has made significant progress in the recovery of his surgically repaired right thumb, has went through some practice sessions before the game on Sunday. However, the Dallas-based franchise has already mentioned that Rush is expected to start against the Eagles.

The Pro Bowl quarterback was on the field with teammates the day after throwing passes following Cowboys practice. Prescott participated in limited practices on Thursday and Friday for the first time since his injury, indicating that a return is possible.

Jerry Jones was asked on @1053thefan if he expects Dak Prescott to start next week vs. the Lions: “I don’t want to say, but he has made a lot of progress. Throwing the ball with zip and (that’s) very, very important. How he is healing is just great. So all systems on go there.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 14, 2022

Although Dak practiced on Thursday but continues to nurse his thumb injury. Coach Mike McCarthy recently told reporters that Prescott will most likely not return to game action until he has completed a full week of practice.

When asked about Prescott’s return during a local radio interview, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told “I don’t want to say anything, but he’s made a lot of progress, throwing the ball with zip and (that’s) very, very important, and how he’s healing is just fantastic. So it’s all systems go there.”

Dallas won’t take the chance of making his ailment worse. They won’t play Prescott until he is completely fit, so fans may have to wait at least another week for his comeback.

As Rush is performing well, it is likely that he will continue to do so in forthcoming games. This season, Rush has guided the Cowboys to four straight wins, completing 61.0 percent of his passes for 839 yards and four touchdowns.

