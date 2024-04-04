Cowboys Nation Trashes Dallas for Making Big Deal Out of Re Signing Chuma Edoga

Just like the Cowboys worked extremely hard to deceive last season, they continue to do so in this offseason. After all the promises at the end of the season, America’s Team failed to turn up in free agency. Their inaction has frustrated the fans. Even though they failed to sign multiple players, the Cowboys were successful in re-signing many players and one of them is Offensive Guard Chuma Edoga.

Advertisement

Edoga signed a year-long deal with the club and the Cowboys eagerly announced the signing on their social media handles. Fans felt the post on X(formerly Twitter) seemed over the top and re-signing a non-starter shouldn’t be celebrated with such enthusiasm.

Fans stated that the signing wasn’t worthy of this much effort on social media and they were left irritated by this. Many expressed concerns about the team’s lack of effort and direction. Few fans suggested that Jerry Jones should sell the team because it’s high time. Check out the emotional Cowboys fanbase turning it up to make themselves heard:

Advertisement

Another fan chimed in and wrote,

A fan quipped,

Advertisement

Someone commented,

A user stated,

Others hilariously wrote,

The Cowboys have been criticized for their lack of free agency signings despite losing a lot of key players in free agency. However, it hasn’t been all bad if you count the number of players that are coming back. But the problem remains a lack of vision and additions where necessary.

Memorable Free Agency Moves Dallas Cowboys 2024

The 2024 free agency began on the 11th of March, with most teams making most of the opportunity to fill the holes in the squad before they move on to the draft. However, it feels like the Cowboys are putting all their eggs in the draft basket. The Cowboys have only signed Inside Linebacker Eric Kendricks on a year-long $3 million deal.

Though they didn’t make a splash in free agency, they did end up re-signing several players since the 11th of March. As per Spotrac, the Dallas Cowboys re-signed LS Trent Sieg, CBs Jourdan Lewis and C.J. Goodwin, RB Rico Dowdle, and DT Carl Davis. However, they lost Offensive Tackle Tyron Smith, RB Tony Pollard, CB Noah Igbinoghene, Defensive Tackles Jonathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore, Center Tyler Biadasz and Defensive End Dorance Armstrong.

Jerry Jones and Co. have been criticised throughout the free agency for not making substantial improvements or extending important stakeholders. Their inability to sign players stemmed from their lack of cap space because the market ain’t cheap. Besides the contract, the teams have to give up draft capital to sign good free agents.

However, there is a silver lining to this. As per Fantasy Alarm, the NFL’s rule states that if you lose more qualified free agents than you bring in, you get compensatory picks in the following draft. Considering there are more outgoings for them, than incoming, they might end up getting a pick in the draft.