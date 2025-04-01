NFL Draft 2025: Analyst Highlights Key Reason the Giants Should Select Shedeur Sanders as QB3

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs as he watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Giants are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to solidify their quarterback room. While many thought they’d wait until April’s draft to select a rookie QB, Big Blue has already added veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to the mix. With Tommy DeVito also in the room, it appears the Giants are set at quarterback for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

However, some analysts believe the team should still target Shedeur Sanders in the draft, taking him as a QB3 to sit behind the two seasoned veterans.

Nick Ferg believes that, although the Giants are in a good place at quarterback for the upcoming season, they should still target Shedeur Sanders in the draft. However, he argues that they shouldn’t use their 3rd overall pick to do so. Instead, Ferg suggests that the Giants should consider trading back to gain more draft capital. By fielding trade offers from teams eager to move up for a specific player, the Giants could secure a better deal.

As these desperate teams push for a trade, they’d likely offer more enticing packages. The Giants could still land Shedeur by moving back, and Ferg believes they should. His draft stock has been slipping over the past month, which could mean he’s available later in the first round, making it a strategic move for New York.

“The Giants acquire Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. But the million-dollar question is- Should they still be in running for a starting rookie QB? I say yes. So the Giants can actually move back and acquire Shedeur Sanders. I think it would be great for Shedeur to sit behind Winston and Wilson and learn. Those two QBs would be great mentors for a guy like Shedeur.”

Many high-profile quarterbacks, like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, sat behind veterans before getting their chance to start, and that time spent waiting proved beneficial for their development. Even Tom Brady began his career as QB3, gradually working his way up to QB1 in New England. Similarly, Aaron Rodgers had to wait three seasons before getting his shot at the starting role.

These QBs are generally considered far superior to Shedeur Sanders, according to consensus. So, he shouldn’t mind sitting behind a veteran for a year or two, especially in a league where many quarterbacks crash and burn early in their careers.

The curious case of Shedeur Sanders and his uncertain draft stock

A month ago, Shedeur Sanders looked like the real deal, widely expected to go in the top five of the draft. He was competing for the QB1 spot with Cam Ward, and things seemed promising. However, everything changed after the Combine. Reports surfaced painting him as cocky and arrogant, sparking sharp criticism from all corners. Many questioned his game, doubted his arm talent, and deemed him unworthy of being a first-round prospect, let alone a top-five pick.

In the wake of this, Sanders had to take a step back as his future became uncertain. With the draft now just around the corner, things remain up in the air. NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah notes that teams are no longer as confident in the Buffs’ QB as they once were. The Giants have cooled on him, while the Browns are divided on whether to draft him at all.

Jeremiah suggests that while there’s still a chance he could go in the top five if teams pass on him, he might fall out of the top ten entirely. As his slide continues, teams could start questioning why he keeps dropping, and most won’t be willing to gamble a first-round pick on such uncertainty.

“There’s two options here- either he’s going to be second or third pick. He’s going to go in the top three of the draft. If he doesn’t go on the top three, there is a very real scenario where he gets outside the top-ten.”

Outside of the Giants and the Browns, there are a handful of teams that might take someone like Shedeur. The Saints need a QB to move on from Derek Carr because Spencer Rattler has convinced everyone he can do it.

The Raiders signed Geno Smith but are yet to give him a new deal. He still only has a year left on his previous deal. At 34, he might not get a big contract. Las Vegas might take Sanders for the future. The Seahawks are without a QB, but they might not be interested in drafting one in the first round.

The Steelers need a shot-caller, even if they manage to sign Aaron Rodgers. However, they might go for someone more athletic like Jaxson Dart. The Rams might want a QB for the future, and given McVay’s affinity for Stafford, he might be able to work with a pocket passer like Sanders. If any team outside the top ten takes him, he might have to sit on a bench for a season or two.