“I Gotta Go Get It Myself”: Nick Bosa’s $170,000,000 Extension Prompts Micah Parsons To Set Higher Personal Goals

Micah Parsons is one of the most competitive and highly-ranked defensive players in the league. Some even believe that he is charting a path to become the greatest defensive player of all time and his takeaway from Nick Bosa’s $170,000,000 contract reveals exactly that.

Parsons appeared on episode 1 of Bleacher Reports’ The Edge on Monday. In his take on week 1 storylines, the Cowboys’ defensive star was enormously happy for one of his rivals Nick Bosa. He was humble in comparing himself with his defensive rival while stating his ambitions of becoming the next best defensive player in the NFL.

Micah Parsons Congratulates Nick Bosa for Signing a Massive Contract Extension after DPOY Season

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons could not be happier for 49ers’ Nick Bosa as the latter recently signed a bumper contract extension during the offseason. Parsons congratulated Bosa for securing the record-breaking deal. He claimed that the contract was a just reward for someone of Bosa’s calibre, especially when he is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

For Parsons, it wasn’t only about the contract that Nick secured, it was also about what he had achieved on the gridiron during the 2022/23 season. Incidentally, Bosa won the DPOY award with 237 points beating out Parsons, who finished second with 101 points. Bosa however, had received 46 first-place votes, while Parsons did not receive any.

“Congratulations to Nick Bosa on that huge mega-million-dollar contract. What a statement for what a DPOY should get! It’s not about the contract, it’s about what he did last year, he accomplished and that’s the significance. He went out there and showed he was the best defensive player and he got paid as the best defensive player. We couldn’t be more happy for Nick Bosa,” Parsons finished off about Bosa’s contract.

After weeks of intense negotiation and holding out, Bosa signed a five-year $170 million extension with the 49ers. This made him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. He’s all set to earn a whopping $34 million annually and his contract includes a guaranteed pay of $122.5 million.

Nick Bosa’s Contract Inspires Micah Parsons To Earn a Similar Deal For Himself

Not only did Nick Bosa’s contract make Micah Parsons extremely happy, but it also made him set himself higher standards for himself going forward. The 24-year-old wants to emulate Bosa’s success on the gridiron and win the famed Defensive Player of the Year award himself. While he acknowledged that he is talented and hungry, he still feels the need to prove himself as the best among his peers.

He even admitted to Bosa being on another level at the moment. “I am not Nick Bosa. I am not in Nick Bosa’s shoes, I got to go out there and earn my own right to say I’m the best defensive player in the NFL. Some may say, I am, but the humility in me and the fact is, I have not won a DPOY yet,” Micah claimed.

I have not been named the top DPOY yet by my peers. It’s something that I have to earn. I am talented and hungry enough to go get it but I gotta go get it myself… I hopefully will follow suit one day to be on Nick Bosa’s level and reach the tier that he has reached,” Parsons said about what Bosa’s contract means for him personally.

Parsons is only into his third season in the NFL, and given the trajectory his career has followed so far, very few would argue against him. These high standards set by Nick would only make him reach his goal quicker than his contenders.