Taylor Swift Is Willing to Fly All Night Just to See Travis Kelce on Her Off Days: Reports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently managing a long-distance relationship while juggling their careers. Swift is on her European Eras Tour, and Kelce is gearing up for the 2024 NFL season with the Chiefs at the ongoing training camp in Missouri. Despite their extremely busy schedules keeping them apart, the power couple ensures they stay connected and support each other whenever possible. However, this could potentially become challenging.

An insider told Life & Style magazine that there could be serious concerns about a co-dependency between Swift and Kelce that goes beyond romance, considering how the couple spends thousands of dollars on private travel and security just to keep up with each other.

The source also speculated that the idea of being separated on different continents is distressing for the lovebirds and hinted at an unhealthy attachment:

“They’ve both gotten so codependent — the idea that they won’t see each other for even a few weeks is totally sickening for them.”

There could apparently be concerns on Swift’s part about women showing interest in Kelce, and likewise, Kelce feeling uneasy about the attention Swift receives from men, which further explains their intense bond.

“Taylor is especially freaked out because she’s always got this fear of other women trying to get at Travis hanging over her head. Travis seems to be just as threatened by all the guys around Taylor. He knows he has a woman that many men would kill for a chance with, and he hates leaving her side.”

Moreover, it’s worth noting the lengths to which Swift is willing to go to spend time with Kelce. Reports from another source claim she’s willing to fly back to the US from Europe overnight on her private jet for a brief visit.

“She’s talking about flying back to see him even if she has just a day or two off. It’s totally childish and ridiculous…they’re so addicted to each other,” the insider revealed.

Notably, Taylor has faced backlash in the past for using private jets quite frequently, as critics argue that this practice can contribute to carbon emissions and worsen climate change.

Although Travis and Taylor have just hit the one-year mark in their relationship, the insider has raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of their romance due to these “childish” moves.

On that note, Swift’s Eras Tour is expected to conclude its European leg by mid-August, and it possibly offers an opportunity for her and Kelce to reunite.

Taylor and Travis’ reunion is around the corner

The 14-time Grammy winner will wrap up her Eras Tour in Europe on August 20. Following this, she will have a long break before kicking off the American leg of her tour in October. This hiatus coincides with the conclusion of Travis Kelce’s Chiefs training camp, which is set to finish on August 23.

Moreover, considering that Taylor will conclude her show on August 20, she can even attend the Chiefs‘ final pre-season game against the Bears at Arrowhead. It sure seems like a great opportunity for her to be present and root for her partner. She will kick off her U.S. tour in Miami on Friday, October 18, giving Taylor plenty of games to attend this season.

With the NFL season starting on September 5, fans can’t wait to catch a glimpse of Taylor in the stands, cheering for the Chiefs and Travis in red and white.