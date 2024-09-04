Taylor Swift Nowhere to Be Found in Travis Kelce’s 35th Birthday Plans

With October approaching, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has something special planned for his 35th birthday. Surprisingly, it is not reserved for spending special moments with girlfriend, Taylor Swift!

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis revealed that on his birthday, October 5, the three-time Super Bowl champion is hosting the second edition of his ‘Kelce Car Jam’ at a Walnut Street Block Party in Kansas City.

Travis has always been passionate about his cars, and his collection, which ranges from convertibles to SUVs, has already left automobile enthusiasts in awe. These cars will likely be featured at ‘Kelce Jam’ alongside other classic muscle cars and high-end luxury vehicles.

Kelce’s car collection is eye-popping—from the 2014 GMC Terrain Denali that he drives daily to his Aston Martin Vanquish, Rolls Royce Ghost, Land Rover Range Rover, and the iconic 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. The Chevelle is famously referred to as the “Getaway Car” after the NFL star and Taylor Swift were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium in it last September.

For the uninitiated, the ‘Kelce Car Jam’ isn’t just a mere car show; it’s where the 34-year-old blends his fetish for plush cars with a cause pretty close to his heart. The event raises money to benefit the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation, which is the tight end’s nonprofit organization. It supports the underserved communities from Kansas City and his hometown Cleveland with education, athletics, and the arts.

Like last year’s ” Kelce Car Jam,” every penny raised from the event will go back into the city to support programs like Operation Breakthrough and Ignition Lab, where high school students are even converting a 1970 Chevelle into an electric car.

As the 2013 NFL Draftee revealed:

“Everything we get here gets injected into the city. The city has helped raise money in the past years for The Ignition Lab and Operation Breakthrough and the amazing things that they do for the Youth here in Kansas City.”

NFL fans will also get a glimpse of a few familiar faces from Travis’ Chiefs circle, including the tight end’s elder brother and Eagles veteran, Jason Kelce, who is just as excited to attend the event. Other NFL athletes and celebrities are also expected to show up.

Notably, as the car lineup is already set, the event looks promising—filled with food, entertainment, and the joy of giving back. And who knows? With Taylor Swift on a break from her Eras Tour, there’s a high chance she might make an appearance.

For the interested people, tickets go on sale on Wednesday but prices are yet to be announced.

With that being said, if you’re still concerned about Taylor not being part of Kelce’s birthday plans, rest assured that the power couple likely has something big in store. So, until October 5, let’s wait with bated breath.