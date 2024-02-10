“Taylor Swift Went to More Playoff Games Than Bill Belichick”: Keegan Michael-Key Throws Some Hard Hitting Punches that Land Well With the Swifties

The NFL Honors ceremony awarded those who made it big this season. However, comedian Kegan-Michael Key brought the house down with his sharp wit and hilarious digs to entertain the audience more. In a monologue, packed with jokes, Key quipped about the latest Chiefs superfan Taylor Swift in an unlikely comparison with the former Patriots HC Bill Belichick.

Swift’s constant attendance in the stands to support boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs has received much attention. On the contrary, the New England Patriots, who had a 4-13 season under Belichick, received their share of negative limelight. Michael Key bridged the gap between the two, putting to use his crude humor as he joked,

“Who would’ve thought that Taylor Swift would’ve gone to more playoff games than Bill Belichick?”

Robert Kraft, who was present on site, was seen helplessly amused with a flinch at the shot on Patriots. However, Key was far from finished as he again mused about the Carolina Panthers, referencing Taylor Swift.

“It’s my understanding that Taylor Swift is in Tokyo right now. But the only person further from the Super Bowl is the Carolina Panthers,” Key teased the struggling Panthers playfully.

While the night celebrated another successful season honoring the best performers, Key’s roast stole the limelights. Fans who have celebrated and hated Taylor Swift, depending on their favorite teams, flocked to complement Key with their takes.

“More playoff games than Bill Belichick! BURN” added an amused fan.

A fan had quite the praise for Key, commenting, “It was better than the Emmys.”

Another fan praised KMK for his tasteful humor about Taylor Swift, writing, “Poor Donna, probably waiting for a terrible joke. But KMK kept it fun and didn’t have to resort to bad-taste humor.”

“He was pretty funny,” appreciated another fan.

Jokes apart, the Ravens who suffered a bitter AFC Championship loss against Swift’s favorite team saw quarterback Lamar Jackson take the season MVP title home. Christian McCaffrey got a boost ahead of the SB, receiving the Offensive Player of the Year award. Others who shined included Joe Flacco for Comeback Player of the Year. C.J. Stroud was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year and Will Anderson Jr- the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

While the deserving candidates had their moment, Taylor Swift topped the headlines at an NFL event yet again. She was absent from the event, thanks to the continuation of her Eras Tour, which has raised questions about her return to witness the Super Bowl.

Which Japanese City is Taylor Swift in Currently?

Taylor Swift has begun her Japan leg of the Eras Tour after the conclusion of Latin American shows on No. 26. Therefore, she is currently in Tokyo where she kicked off her concerts on Feb. 7, making the headlines for her mesmerizing performances. Fans from across the globe have flocked to witness her perform at the Tokyo Dome, with the last show scheduled on Feb. 10.

Taylor has continued to add Swifties to her existing fan base, many of whom queued outside the venue braving the wintery weather. A flurry of appreciative gestures saw fans wanting to hoard Taylor-branded merchandise and bore homemade bracelets to curated outfits at the show.

With her tour set to end this week, the speculation still mounts about her next move- whether she can make it to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Whatever the case, the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce are expected to be in full swing against the San Francisco 49ers to secure their third SB win.