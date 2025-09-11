Taylor Swift’s Alchemy Poised to Help Travis Kelce Amass Profit Ahead of ‘Super Bowl Revenge’ Game

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While “these chemicals” may be hitting Taylor Swift “like White Wine,” it’s actually a different drink that has been inspired by her song ‘The Alchemy.’ The song she wrote about her relationship with Kansas City TE Travis Kelce has inspired a brand-new cocktail at Kansas City’s hottest new upscale steakhouse, 1587 Prime, co-owned by him and teammate Patrick Mahomes.

The drink, aptly named The Alchemy, pays homage to Swift’s song and her growing connection with the city through her relationship with Kelce.

Swift’s signature cocktail is a vibrant vodka and Pierre Ferrand dry curaçao creation infused with aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime, and oolong.

Patrick Mahomes explained why he and Kelce wanted the cocktail featured on the menu.

“I’m not a big liquor drinker myself, but from everything I’ve heard, it’s a really good drink. We obviously really wanted to have an ode to Taylor, and how important she is to not only us, but to this city as well. So I think people will be super excited to get it. It has the theatrics and stuff like that, which I think people will love, but it’s also a really good drink as well.”

Kelce, Patrick, and Brittany Mahomes all have their own drinks named after them as well.

Mahomes’ personal drink, appropriately named “Showtime,” features a blend of aged rum, coconut, Coors Light syrup, lime, and soda. His wife, Brittany, inspired the “Queen B,” a refreshing Gray Goose mix accented with lychee, wildflower honey, lemon, and vanilla.

Kelce’s cocktail is as bold as his on-field persona. Dubbed the “Big Yeti,” it pairs Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon with Bulleit Rye, rounded out by nocino, demerara, and bitters.

Both couples were present at the soft opening of 1587 Prime. The evening doubled as a celebration of both business and romance, where they presumably all got their signature cocktails to celebrate.

With the team preparing for what’s being dubbed their “Super Bowl Revenge Game,” Kelce and Mahomes have used their off-field projects to keep momentum high. By tying Swift into the 1587 Prime experience, Kelce and Mahomes are not only giving fans a reason to flock to the restaurant but also amplifying the cultural crossover that has drawn millions of Swifties into the NFL world.