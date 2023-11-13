“I’m Going To Get the Aaron Rodgers Treatment”: Megan Rapinoe Plans To Get Help From NFL QB After a Possible Achilles Tear

The iconic US women’s soccer star, Megan Rapinoe, played the final game of her career on Saturday. However, the football star unfortunately sustained an Achilles’ tear while playing in the National Women’s Soccer League Final, where her team, OL Reign, suffered a 2-1 defeat against Gotham FC. After her injury, Rapinoe expressed her interest in getting Jets star QB Aaron Rodgers treatment to recover quickly.

The two-time World Cup winner had gotten injured in the sixth minute of the matchup. She was trying to defend the ball but unexpectedly went down without contact. The medical team quickly rushed for help. After a few minutes of checking, she limped off the field, getting a big ovation from the fans. Before leaving the field, the soccer star hugged her former teammate, Ali Krieger, who plays as a defender.

Megan Rapinoe Draws Inspiration From Aaron Rodgers for a Swift Recovery

During the post-game conference, Rapinoe shed light on the injury and outlined her plans for recovery. The soccer star claimed that she was going to get the “Aaron Rodgers treatment” so that she could recover from the injury faster. She further revealed she would reach out to the star NFL quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, or his team of doctors who can guide her throughout the injury.

The 38-year-old soccer star put on a smile throughout the press conference. However, her pain was evident as she talked about her injury in her retirement game. In her last game, she experienced a range of emotions. She was not only injured but also couldn’t contribute to her team’s winning the title. She further stated,

“I’m not a religious person or anything and if there was a god, like, this is proof that there isn’t. This is f—ed up. It’s just f—ed up. Six minutes in and I eat my Achilles.”

Rapinoe expressed frustration and disbelief about her injury. She stated that no one was around her when the incident occurred. It was a huge pop, and the soccer star was pretty sure she tore her Achilles, which she described as “the worst possible outcome.” While appreciating her sense of humor, she also expressed her disappointment in going out early in the final match.

Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles while playing against the Buffalo Bills in the season opener on September 11th. If a player injures their Achilles tendon, it might take eight to ten months to recover.

However, the NFL star had a special surgery with a “speed bridge” for a quicker rebound, aiming for just four months. The 39-year-old QB was up and walking without crutches a few weeks after the surgery. He even threw short passes in warm-ups before the Jets faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.