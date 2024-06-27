‘Taylor Swift’s BG Dancer’ Travis Kelce Feels Elated After Embracing Another Taylor

Days after appearing on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” Podcast, Travis Kelce was seen linking up with Taylor Lewan again albeit in a different setting. In the latest video of “Under The Hood”, Lewan and Compton made their way to the Tight End University where the former seemed to have a jolly good time interacting with KC Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

After exchanging pleasantries and pulling the leg of Jeremy Holt, Lewan soon bumped into Travis Kelce. As soon as Kelce entered the frame, the video hilariously referenced Travis’ recent appearance at Swift’s concert as a background performer by tagging the TE as “T-Swift’s Background Dancer”.

Post the long tight hug between the duo, Lewan expressed his delight in bumping into the TE. “God… It’s so good to finally see you,” said the NFL veteran.

Travis replied likewise with the same energy. The conversation then quickly jumped into the iconic “Beer Bowl” hosted by Jason Kelce in association with the Eagles Autism Foundation. Taylor asked Travis if he was ready for the chugging contest, but the founder of the TEU surprisingly informed him that he would be skipping the event.

“Fortunately, I’m not making that either. You thought I wouldn’t just bail on you? I’d bail on everyone,” said Travis to the surprise of Lewan. The offensive tackle however soon matched the energy by saying “Fu*k your brother!”

While Lewan seemed to be surprised with Kelce missing the “Beer Bowl”, the information wasn’t new. During a recent New Heights Podcast, Travis Kelce heartbreakingly announced that he will be missing the Beer Bowl this time due to a scheduling conflict.

Despite the offseason, the TE seems to be having an even more hectic schedule than the regular season. He divulged this during his meeting with Lewan at TEU.

Travis Kelce’s Unreal Schedule

Ever since Travis and Jason started organizing the Beer Bowl, the former has never missed a single edition. However, it’s all set to change today in the fourth edition of the event thanks to his hectic schedule. Travis divulged the same to Lewan. He admitted that him missing the Beer Bowl and having a hectic schedule today is a result of him pushing all his commitments scheduled before the Super Bowl to now.

Travis was visibly upset about it as he divulged the reason for missing the Beer Bowl. While Taylor did remind him that it helped him win the Super Bowl, the TE seemed to be upset for disappointing the 92 %ers.

“I didn’t realize what I was committing to back in fu*king March… It was stupid. I pushed everything until afterwards [the Super Bowl], so I said fu*k it.”

For someone like Travis Kelce, time is a precious commodity. Offseason is the perfect time for a lot of brands to get the TE on board for endorsements, deals, and shoots. Thus it isn’t surprising to hear that Kelce is busier now than in the regular season. What will be interesting to see is how this unreal schedule affects his performance next season.

Working relentlessly at a time when most players will be resting and conditioning isn’t ideal. Considering the KC Chiefs’ aspirations of a three-peat, the team would prefer a completely relaxed and fresh Kelce and rightly so. With age catching up, it will be interesting to see how long the TE manages to balance his off-field commitments effortlessly with his on-field endeavors.