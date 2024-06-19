Travis Kelce Makes a Heartbreaking Announcement for Beer Bowl-Attending 92%ers

For the fourth straight year, Travis and Jason Kelce are set to host the ‘Beer Bowl’ in collaboration with the Eagles Autism Foundation. It has become quite a successful event, with fans getting to interact with the brother duo. However, unlike last year, and unfortunately for the 92%ers, Travis won’t be participating.

Advertisement

During the recent episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast, the Kelce brothers discussed their annual Beer Bowl. While they were debating whom to invite, Travis revealed the heartbreaking news that he would be unable to participate in the upcoming event due to a scheduling conflict.

The Chiefs’ TE stated that while he would love to be there, he has many ongoing and impending projects and commitments he can’t back out of. He also acknowledged that he wasn’t aware they would be hosting the event around this time.

“Unfortunately, I will not be attending this year,” Travis declared. “I love you 92%ers but I got a lot of sh*t going on now. Unfortunately, when we typed up this calendar, I wasn’t aware that were going to do Beer Bowl this weekend. I have things that I can’t necessarily back out of.”

However, the fans have a surprise in store as Trav playfully nominated Kylie Kelce as his replacement, even buttering her up as the better partner for Jason and a possible replacement for the New Heights podcast as well.

However, despite the 3-time Super Bowl winner’s absence, fans will still have loads of fun, as the allure of winning a whopping $50,000 is too big to walk away from.

Jason and Travis Kelce’s Beer Bowl Details

The 4th edition of the Beer Bowl descends upon the Jersey coast as the Kelce brothers invite fans from all over Philly and Kansas City to show their Beer-drinking talent, as reported by the Inquirer. Partnering with the Eagles Autism Foundation, the event will commence on the 26th of June.

The event is open to fans aged 21 and over, with all proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Foundation. As in the past, Jason will serve as a bartender for the event on the 26th at Ocean Drive.

The 2-day event will conclude with the Beer Bowl at the Sea Isle Yacht Club. Like last year, participants will compete in various drinking games, including Flip Cup, Beer Ball, Quarters, and ending with a Beer Chug. The winners will take home $50K and a New Heights Beer Bowl Trophy. Last year, the 2-day event raised $100K for the non-profit foundation.