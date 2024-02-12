HomeSearch

“Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Got the Pfizer Rage”: Furious Travis Kelce Sets the Internet Ablaze by Bumping into Andy Reid on Sidelines

Nidhi
|Published

Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Not even two quarters in, and Travis Kelce has already become the villain of the day. A heated Kelce seems to have fallen out of favor with almost everyone on the internet.

After an extremely costly fumble by Isiah Pacheco, Kelce was caught livid at HC Andy Reid, seemingly unhappy with the play call that cost the turnover. It was not only Kelce’s emotions shining through that drew ire, but the fact that he bumped coach Reid, causing him to stumble, and screamed in his face. It probably didn’t help matters that he watched the play from the sidelines.

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1756838434591621134?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Swifties and football fans were none too pleased by this behavior and expressed as such on X. Some aimed low, calling his rage a red flag, asking Taylor to stay away from him, while some brought out his politics and vaccine stance to criticize the behavior.

It seems that football fans will just not let the Pfizer thing go…Things are not looking so hot for Travis Kelce at halftime. Kelce is one of the most dangerous red-zone weapons in football history. Now at halftime, he’s 1 catch for 1 yard. Not the numbers expected from Patrick Mahomes’ other half on the field.

The Chiefs aren’t faring much better than Kelce, putting up no scores on the board in the majority of the first half, and putting up three points toward the end, thanks to Butker’s field goal. But it’s still too early to count the losses, as Mahomes has never led the first half in any of his Super Bowl wins. Can the Chiefs shake off the 7-point deficit? Will Travis Kelce be able to save his image after that outburst?

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

