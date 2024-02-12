“Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Got the Pfizer Rage”: Furious Travis Kelce Sets the Internet Ablaze by Bumping into Andy Reid on Sidelines

Not even two quarters in, and Travis Kelce has already become the villain of the day. A heated Kelce seems to have fallen out of favor with almost everyone on the internet.

After an extremely costly fumble by Isiah Pacheco, Kelce was caught livid at HC Andy Reid, seemingly unhappy with the play call that cost the turnover. It was not only Kelce’s emotions shining through that drew ire, but the fact that he bumped coach Reid, causing him to stumble, and screamed in his face. It probably didn’t help matters that he watched the play from the sidelines.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1756838434591621134?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Swifties and football fans were none too pleased by this behavior and expressed as such on X. Some aimed low, calling his rage a red flag, asking Taylor to stay away from him, while some brought out his politics and vaccine stance to criticize the behavior.