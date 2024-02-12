“Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Got the Pfizer Rage”: Furious Travis Kelce Sets the Internet Ablaze by Bumping into Andy Reid on Sidelines
Not even two quarters in, and Travis Kelce has already become the villain of the day. A heated Kelce seems to have fallen out of favor with almost everyone on the internet.
After an extremely costly fumble by Isiah Pacheco, Kelce was caught livid at HC Andy Reid, seemingly unhappy with the play call that cost the turnover. It was not only Kelce’s emotions shining through that drew ire, but the fact that he bumped coach Reid, causing him to stumble, and screamed in his face. It probably didn’t help matters that he watched the play from the sidelines.
It seems that football fans will just not let the Pfizer thing go…Things are not looking so hot for Travis Kelce at halftime. Kelce is one of the most dangerous red-zone weapons in football history. Now at halftime, he’s 1 catch for 1 yard. Not the numbers expected from Patrick Mahomes’ other half on the field.
The Chiefs aren’t faring much better than Kelce, putting up no scores on the board in the majority of the first half, and putting up three points toward the end, thanks to Butker’s field goal. But it’s still too early to count the losses, as Mahomes has never led the first half in any of his Super Bowl wins. Can the Chiefs shake off the 7-point deficit? Will Travis Kelce be able to save his image after that outburst?
